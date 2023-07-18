Meet the ‘Hardest Geezer’ trying to run the length of Africa

Russell Cook, also known as Hardest Geezer, started the challenge back in April (Instagram)

Russell Cook, known by his online nickname “Hardest Geezer”, has been on a mission to become the first person to ever run the length of Africa.

The 26-year-old is from Worthing, West Sussex and has been journalling his expedition across the continent on social media. He has also been using the opportunity to raise money for Water Aid UK and The Running Charity. Thus far, he has raised more than £40,000.

Cook started the challenge at South Africa’s most southerly point on April 22, with a plan to cover 14,500 kilometres (9,320 miles), cross 16 borders, journey across the Sahara Desert, and eventually finish on Tunisia’s most northerly point.

However, on the 77th day of his journey, he was robbed at gunpoint in Angola. The thieves took his and his team’s phones, cameras, cash, and passports, leaving them stranded.

The group ended up having to pause the historic challenge to get new passports and visas, so that he can cross the border from one country to the other.

Talking about it, Cook shared: “They took my passport, which had a visa for Democratic Republic of the Congo and Republic of Congo in it.

“Logistics in Africa is especially difficult. We were in Luanda for six days trying to get the new visa, sweet talking every man and his dog. But ultimately, we left with our pants pulled firmly down.”

He added: “We can’t go anywhere until we have the visas.”

I’m currently on Day 84 of becoming the first person ever to run the entire length of Africa.



Made it through deserts, mountains, jungle. Pissed blood. Food poisoning. Recently got robbed at gunpoint. Still got over 11,000km & 13 countries to go.



This is my progress on the… pic.twitter.com/ta1LkZrhLc — Russ (@hardestgeezer) July 14, 2023

On day 84, Cook shared that he has finally gotten new visas for the two nations in Windhoek, Namibia, and was setting back to Luanda to continue his run.

He ran into further visa issues in Angola, where the officials wouldn’t let the group cross the border. In a tweet, the runner reported: “Stuck in no man’s land tonight. Stamped out of Namibia, but not let back into Angola because of MORE visa issues.

“The official said “maybe tomorrow”. Honestly never more than half a day away from a new problem out here. Onwards.”

#ProjectAfrica Day 84: GAME ON



50 hours of driving. Burst tyre. Nish sleep. Swerving obstacles throughout the night like a prime yoshi on Mario kart.



Some of the finest sweet nothings getting dropped in embassies, but we made it to Windhoek🇳🇦 Where we FINALLY got new visas for… pic.twitter.com/ECTEm1Knzj — Russ (@hardestgeezer) July 14, 2023

Luckily today, on July 18, the athlete confirmed that he had finally been allowed back into Angola and could continue his drive back to Luanda.