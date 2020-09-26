Meet the groups bailing protesters nationwide from jail. They're demanding bail reform.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – It was after midnight when Louisville police hauled the last of 127 people into jail following Wednesday night's Breonna Taylor protests, but bail fund advocates were already at work.

Checking records and calling relatives to see who couldn't afford to bail themselves out, Shelton McElroy within hours posted a bond from a pool of donated money, scrambling to set up post-release support, from transportation to legal referrals.

Organizers know it doesn't take long for anyone stuck behind bars, whether on a minor or major charge, to lose a job, an apartment and their footing in life because they can't afford pretrial bail.

"We're always in action mode … just trying to get people out," he said.

The work of nonprofit bail funds in Louisville and across the country — which serve low-income people languishing in jail pretrial solely because of unaffordable bail — have gotten both a national spotlight and massive financial infusion after receiving millions in donations since racial justice protests began in late May over police killings.

While bailing protesters has gotten much attention, the majority of protesters in Louisville have been released without cash bail. Yet the influx of funds has bolstered the funds' everyday work with average citizens, stuck in jail under a cash bail system that discriminates against the poor and disproportionately impacts people of color.

Nationally, about 60% of people in U.S. jails are awaiting trial, many because they can't pay their bonds.

"Rich people get out of jail. If you’re poor, you sit in jail," said veteran criminal defense attorney Ted Shouse, who has worked with the Bail Project, one of two Louisville funds.

Despite their new largesse, leaders of Louisville's two bail organizations and other advocates are still not able to fill the need, especially in rural Kentucky. They want lasting change that will put them out of a job.

"Permanent bail reform is still so needed," said Shameka Parrish-Wright, the Bail Project's manager who also is a protest leader — and who herself was arrested Thursday during demonstrations on charges that her lawyer said are bogus.

While she was released from jail the same night without a cash bail, too many others with low-level charges commonly are not, advocates say.

Proponents, which include some prosecutors, want to do away with bail for all but the most dangerous defendants. They point to studies that show defendants with no bail are just as likely to return to court as those with bail.

They say new attention to the funds' work — coupled with coronavirus-related jail releases and trial delays that are leading some judges and prosecutors to rethink and minimize cash bail — makes for a promising window for long-sought legislative reform.

“What’s happening right now is unprecedented in terms of how many people are aware of the problem,” said McElroy, of the Louisville Community Bail Fund, who argues cash bail pressures defendants to accept plea deals, fuels mass incarceration and ruins lives.

Louisville’s two bail funds — the Bail Project, part of a national network that received $16 million in donations since protests began, and Black Lives Matter-run Louisville Community Bail Fund, which got more than $3.5 million — together as of mid-September had posted bonds for at least 483 people since protests began.

The Louisville Bail Project has helped 2,300 people since it started in 2018 and 380 since April, among them 37 protestors. Most fell under the group’s $5,000 soft bail cap. The majority of those it helps have a felony charge. The Louisville Community Bail Fund has bailed out at least 103 people since protests began, focusing on those with larger bails averaging $20,000, said one of its coordinators, Channelle Helm.

