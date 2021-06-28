Meet the new Gerber baby, photo contest winner: Florida infant Zane Kahin

Zane Kahin was chosen as the new Gerber 2021 spokesbaby.

Gerber's 2021 baby is a Florida infant with an infectious laugh and inspiring story.

Zane's mother Erin Kahin is a breast cancer survivor who told TODAY she was once unsure she would be able to conceive naturally after she had undergone a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.

To her doctor's surprise, she did conceive and now her 4-month-old boy is not only the winner of this year's Gerber Photo Search, but also given a title no other Gerber baby has had: Chief Growing Officer.

According to a press release, Kahin will also serve as official Chief Taste Tester to taste and review new baby food products, provide the Gerber executive team "advice" about what babies need for the future and guest star as Gerber CEO for a day where he will help make business decisions that foster every baby's growth.

He will also be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns.

Kahin, born on Feb. 3, has a "cheerful attitude, captivating giggles and playful smile can light up any room," according to Gerber. His favorite activities include bonding with his two dogs, Rexy and Liv, and sitting in his bouncer.

The family won a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and a wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear. Gerber will be offering CGO onesies and matching T-shirts from Gerber Childrenswear inspired by Kahin.

2021 Gerber Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer

The annual photo search started in 2010, when Gerber, a company that sells baby food and baby products, provided parents and caregivers with the opportunity to have their little one from birth to 48 months be featured as a spokesbaby.

The past winner of the photo search, Magnolia Earl, was chosen among 327,000 contestants who submitted their photos, videos and stories through Gerber’s contest website.

The first Gerber baby who won the contest in 1928, Ann Turner Cook, is 94 years old. Artist Dorothy Hope Smith, Cook's neighbor, entered a charcoal sketch of a tousle-haired and bright-eyed baby, and said she would finish the sketch if she won the contest.

The identity of the baby was kept secret for 40 years until 1978. Cook is a mystery novelist and retired English teacher.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gerber 2021 photo winner is Florida baby born to cancer survivor