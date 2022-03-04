Meet George Trochopoulos — the 20-year-old knitwear sensation with a superstar following

Joe Bromley
·5 min read
(Dave Benett)
(Dave Benett)

As comes with the territory of London Fashion Week — known as a hotbed of upcoming design talent — the best shows tend to happen off-schedule.

This was the case for a compact crowd who gathered, mainly by word of mouth or direct invites from the designer himself, to see the catwalk debut by Greek-born and London-based George Trochopoulos.

In a grand room within the Institute of Contemporay Arts, representatives from leading fashion publications took their seats. “He messaged himself, so I thought I would come and support,” said one member of a Condé Nast title. “But he hardly needs me!”

Maxim Magnus took to George Trochopoulos&#x002019; catwalk (Dave Benett)
Maxim Magnus took to George Trochopoulos’ catwalk (Dave Benett)

In fact, the 20-year old student, still studying at London College of Fashion, had attracted a stellar crowd. The likes of Jourdan Dunn and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Tayce took to the front row wearing his dresses, while Schiaparelli and Fendi-trained model Maxim Magnus stormed the runway.

George’s super-Instagrammable stripped knit dresses began to boom online in May last year, propelling him blindly into an e-commerce business, and managing an ever-growing list of custom orders. Now, after a whirlwind ascension, he counts Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Kendall Jenner as fans. And, with London Fashion Week came an opportunity to take his output from digital to physical, in hopes of making a spectacle.

“For the past two months, and since I started launching this collection, I finally found my footing,” George says. Overnight success, for all its benefits, has been stressful. “I didn’t know how to handle it. I am very grateful that I got the opportunity that not many people can have, but there’s just so many things that I didn’t know I had to learn about through falling on my face.”

Jourdan Dunn and Tayce sat front from in George Trochopoulos&#x002019; designs (Dave Benett)
Jourdan Dunn and Tayce sat front from in George Trochopoulos’ designs (Dave Benett)

His original striped dresses, which picked up traction when they were posted by Instagram talent spotter @upnextdesigner, began as small sample discarded during his first year at University.

“Two weeks after I made it, a model came by my place, found the fabric and said ‘oh I love this – let’s try it on’. We pinned it, and it just looked really fab,” he says. “It became this kind of sensation, everyone started talking about it and in the next three months I sat down and started making more and more samples, finding ways to make it more durable but not lose the personality.”

Tension built as massive demand was met by limited output. “I’ve made pretty much every strap dress that’s ever been sold. Ninety-five per cent of them,” he says. Everything is produced in the living room of his Notting Hill rental. “It was hard to find the dichotomy between; I want to be taken seriously, I want to be a business and I am a business. But at the same time – I’m not.”

For his first collection, however, threads finally came together. “None of the pieces are made in the proper technical way that is 100 per cent approved. I’ve just found other ways to make things – whether that’s knitwear, tailoring or sewing. I just found ways to make it look how I wanted it to,” he says.

Asymmetrical, skin tight and sheer striped knitted dresses filed out onto the runway, to cheers. Halter neck tops came with micro, metallic purple skirts while black trousers were emblazoned with the first ‘GT’ golden logo. More unexpected was a warped, tailored camel overcoat, and distressed knit tops embellished with beads in earthy shades – a departure from the polished neon pink and green styles you may have seen online.

There are no specific inspirations for the 16-look collection; titled ‘Prologue’, George meant it to be a general introduction to himself as a brand. Though his Greek heritage and upbringing in the Northern town of Veria played an important role. “It just happened that throughout the time of making this collection I was watching hundreds of films and interviews of Greek women from the twentieth century. The looks are very much sexy, ethereal, and Greek – I guess!”

George Trochopoulos takes in the applause (Dave Benett)
George Trochopoulos takes in the applause (Dave Benett)

Placing his past into a creative context has been therapeutic. “When I first moved out here, if I’m being honest, I didn’t want to be in Greece. I really hated Greece at the time,” George says. “It is quite a rough place for non Cis-Het people. Whether it was when I was younger, or in my teens, it was quite a hard place to grow up in. Because at the end of the day, although we like to think that the world has evolved, I think Greece is still quite far behind.”

He moved to London at 17, started interning, and today is ready to rebuild the connection with his birthplace. “I thought it was not the place for me, but since I’ve been here it’s been really important to reclaim the relationship with Greece which I loved. A lot of family around all of the time, all of the imagery I saw – I think it was really good.”

For now though, the British capital remains home. “The London I experienced made me feel free, and did make me feel like there were things out there, and doors that could open for me if I work hard,” he says. Powering on has been the focus of his past three years in the UK, and that direction is unwavering.

“I want to make things that are bigger than ever before, and more exciting than ever before,” George says, with optimism. “I want to find all my boundaries and push them to the furthest they can go.”

Scroll the gallery above to see George Trochopoulos’ runway debut

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run