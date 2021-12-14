Meet ‘Future,’ a 318-Foot Expedition Yacht Concept With Five Decks and a Massive Infinity Pool

Alpha Marine‘s newest superyacht concept was designed to be enjoyed for generations to come.

Aptly christened Future, the giant 318-foot expedition yacht was conceived by the Greek yacht design and naval architecture firm to appeal to a new wave of adventurous seafarers by satisfying their urge to travel the globe without giving up the comforts of home.

“Future sets the start of the new era at Alpha Marine as she interprets eco-friendly technology, cutting-edge naval architecture and has a dynamic and contemporary design,” Alpha Marine’s Aristotelis Betsis told Robb Report.

The go-anywhere vessel is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system comprising an electric motor, four diesel generators, two azimuth thrusters and the requisite battery packs. This not only results in fewer emissions, but gives those aboard more autonomy and independence, too. As for speed, Alpha Marine estimates Future will be able to reach 18 knots at full tilt.

Billed as a “home away from home,” the explorer was designed for comfort just as much as speed. Spread across five decks, she can sleep up to 24 guests and 40 crew. The owner’s suite takes up its own private deck and features a lounge to aft and a terrace to the fore.

There’s ample room for entertaining both indoors and out, as well as a spate of amenities. To the aft of the main deck, Future sports an epic infinity pool that cascades to the beach club and swim platform below. Here, a set of hydraulic balconies can be lowered for direct access to the water. Elsewhere, the upper deck comes fitted with a couple of sizable tables for alfresco dining, while the sundeck offers its own Jacuzzi with panoramic views.

Future also comes with a full arsenal of water toys, along with a helideck on the bow to facilitate comings and goings or further exploration in remote locations.

“A true expedition yacht, she can cruise to Antarctica but can also be anchored in Mykonos and still stand out from the crowd,” Betsis adds.

