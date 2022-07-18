Meet the forgotten heroes plotting to save your summer holiday

airport heathrow gatwick travel chaos stansted luton ground staff baggage handlers check in

Summer is upon us, even if – with the relentless delays, queues, cancellations and lost luggage at the UK’s airports – you’d be forgiven for wanting to stay at home this year. But while those of us travelling abroad face seemingly never-ending chaos, spare a thought for the more than 300,000 staff at the UK’s airports who have been trying to help us on our way. While it’s the airline and airport executives who cancel the flights, it’s often those on the front line bearing the brunt of passenger discontent. From cabin crew working long hours to get passengers home safely, to ground handling teams so short staffed that one person can be in charge of loading over 100 bags into an aircraft, the pressure is being felt in all areas of the aviation industry. They are the people who are fighting a daily battle to save your summer holiday, one long shift at a time.

‘We had more passengers than seats’

Shivonne Riley, senior customer service agent, Virgin Atlantic

You’ll likely meet Shivonne Riley in the queue for check-in at Virgin Atlantic’s Heathrow base, or at the security line where she’s making sure passengers get through in time for their flight. She’s been doing this job for 15 years – helping passengers get checked in, ensuring they find the right gate, helping re-book travellers when flights are cancelled – but it’s changed significantly in the last 24 months. “You can’t even remember how it was pre-Covid, sometimes,” she told The Telegraph. “You used to just glide through the airport showing your passport and that was it, but now it’s very, very different.”



Riley is increasingly faced with the fallout of reduced airport schedules. Recently, when Heathrow’s airport authority cancelled Virgin Atlantic’s flight to Delhi staff were tasked with rebooking hundreds of customers onto alternative flights. “We had more passengers than seats,” she explains. “It created a lot of customer relations issues… all we can do is reassure them as best we can.”



But sometimes this isn’t enough. “My colleagues are finding it challenging to provide the type of service customers deserve,” she says. And it’s those with special requirements that are being hit the hardest. “As the airport authority is short staffed the queues are extremely long. This impacts our special assistance passengers and the service we have pledged to provide,” she says. Travellers with extra needs, such as disabilities or the elderly, have been left stuck in the airport, running late to the gate. “They have then missed out on priority boarding and are often anxious that they will miss their flight,” she reveals.



Riley says her team has taken on a lot more responsibility thanks to the various Covid protocols in place in the myriad destinations they fly to. Not only are they checking passengers’ passports, they’re also helping them download the NHS app and load their vaccination QR codes, or assisting with lateral flow tests for passengers who haven’t read the requirements.

Story continues

“For our Pakistan flight, for example, passengers require a pre-application to be done before they fly… those application forms aren’t easy to complete. We have a lot of elderly passengers on those flights who are not of the digital age, so we have to find the time to help them complete the forms.” Everything takes longer, she says, but passengers need not panic.

“It’s tricky, you know. You’re standing in that line, it’s a mile long, you can’t even see the end of it, and if I was in that line I’d be quite nervous as well. But we do have a plan in place. We always know where you are and we’ll always make sure you get onto your flight.”

‘We’re phoned on days off and asked to work’

Kristina Galvydyte, cabin crew, Edinburgh Airport

Chaotic delays and increased passenger numbers at UK airports have hit the headlines but for cabin crew member Kristina Galvydyte it has been part of daily life since December 2021. The seasonal staff the airline used to employ are no longer being used, so full-time permanent crew are picking up the slack. Unlike pre-pandemic, she says standby days – essentially on-call days – rarely go by without being called into work, and when a flight is delayed, it can throw off an entire week of shifts that have to be moved to ensure the legally mandated 12 hours passes between each one.

“It’s really hard on the body and it’s really not good for my health,” she says.

Another symptom of the delays is lower staffing levels: “People are being phoned on days off and asked if they can work,” she says. This has been a regular occurrence since around May and Galvydyte has clocked at least five occasions when she has been called upon. “It has created unease amongst colleagues,” she says – double-day-off payments, and sometimes even four-day-off payments, sometimes aren’t enough to persuade staff to cover the shortfall.



But increasingly overtime is hard to avoid. “If we have to work between 14 and 16 hours, that legally takes us into discretion.” Discretion is essentially optional overtime, and cabin crew can say no and choose to complete the flight as a passenger, but this means other passengers have to be offloaded. “We can have 50 passengers per cabin crew member, so if we have a passenger load of 189, which is a full aircraft, then we would have to offload 39 passengers. It barely ever happened before, but lately crew members have definitely been using their right to say no.”



Generally speaking though, passengers are remaining calm despite the chaos. “I do not think disruptive passenger numbers have increased,” she says. But the current stress of travelling is resulting in health issues on board. “We have had increased numbers of faints and people being sick.” Most evening flights are now disrupted, presenting “an extra challenge for both cabin crew and pilots,” who have to plan for diverts no matter how mild the situation.

‘A dearth of staff is the most challenging part of my job’

Charlotte Bennett, ramp manager, London City Airport

Unlike most UK airports, London City employs the majority of its staff directly, including security personnel and the ground-handling teams. Charlotte Bennett is a ramp manager, so you’re unlikely to meet her on your airport journey while she’s out on the Tarmac, but her role is still pivotal to your flight departing on time and safely.

“It’s very time-constrained. Usually, when a plane comes in it’s a 30-minute turnaround,” she says. Within that 30 minutes, she has to ensure the baggage and cargo is off-loaded, stairs and walkways are provided for passengers to disembark, all necessary equipment is in place, and then the new baggage is loaded onto the aircraft – and often she has to do all this for up to three aircraft at a time.

“Obviously it’s a lost busier at the moment, and we are feeling it. But you’ve got to take your time because you’re dealing with tubs and belt loaders – it’s all equipment you could hurt yourself with. Sometimes you’ve got 100 bags going out on an aircraft and you do feel that time pressure, but you don’t want to rush because you need to get it right. If you send that aircraft out and you’ve put 50 bags in the back hold and they were meant to go in the front, that’s a big problem. It’s a big responsibility. I’d just say to passengers, bear with us, we’re trying our best to get them on holiday.”

Unpredictable delays and cancellations combined with a dearth of staff has been the most challenging aspect of Bennett’s role over the last six months, but that’s not for lack of recruitment. “It takes 11-12 weeks to train someone up in this job, so it’s not a quick process,” she says.

‘There is extra paperwork to deal with’

Vanessa Boateng, Border Force officer, London Stansted

There are few worse things than arriving back in the UK after a long trip and being faced with long queues at Passport Control. But spare a thought for the Border Force agents who, when a flight is delayed coming in, have to stay on beyond the end of their 10-hour shifts to see passengers through the gates smoothly. This isn’t a common occurrence, says Vanessa Boateng, a Border Force officer at Stansted Airport, but with increasing disruption it could become more frequent – especially throughout summer.

“At the border, [the airport chaos] hasn’t really impacted us, but we have helped by putting funding into airport agencies, who are posted at the primary control points and the eGates,” says Boateng. With 30 eGates, Stansted has the most of any single terminal in the UK and this helps keep 95 per cent of their passenger waiting times under 30 minutes.

Two things have made a difference to Boateng’s job: the changing customs and immigration rules due to the pandemic and Brexit. Throughout the pandemic, her morning briefings were filled with new rules and regulations for incoming passengers from various destinations, and as a result of Brexit, she has extra paperwork to deal with: “EU visitors coming for work now have to have a visa,” she explains, “so that’s the biggest change.” She also says she has to confiscate a lot more contraband than before thanks to new duty free rules.

‘Staffing issues are still having a knock-on effect’

Pradeep Solanki, general manager at Vagabond Wines Heathrow T5

There are few worse things than arriving back in the UK after a long trip and being faced with long queues at Passport Control. But spare a thought for the Border Force agents who, when a flight is delayed coming in, have to stay on beyond the end of their 10-hour shifts to see passengers through the gates smoothly. This isn’t a common occurrence, says Vanessa Boateng, a Border Force officer at Stansted Airport, but with increasing disruption it could become more frequent – especially throughout summer.

“At the border, [the airport chaos] hasn’t really impacted us, but we have helped by putting funding into airport agencies, who are posted at the primary control points and the eGates,” says Boateng. With 30 eGates, Stansted has the most of any single terminal in the UK and this helps keep 95 per cent of their passenger waiting times under 30 minutes.

Two things have made a difference to Boateng’s job: the changing customs and immigration rules due to the pandemic and Brexit. Throughout the pandemic, her morning briefings were filled with new rules and regulations for incoming passengers from various destinations, and as a result of Brexit, she has extra paperwork to deal with: “EU visitors coming for work now have to have a visa,” she explains, “so that’s the biggest change.” She also says she has to confiscate a lot more contraband than before thanks to new duty free rules.