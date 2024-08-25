Meet the first six members of the 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup team

Team USA golfer Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during a practice day for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo: Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports)

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — Half of the U.S. Presidents Cup team is set, half is still to be determined.

The top-six finishers in the point standings that are U.S. PGA Tour members – LIV players need not apply because they are ineligible for the biennial competition – automatically qualified for U.S. Captain Jim Furyk’s team at the conclusion of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

FedEx Cup points were accumulated beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and extended through this week’s second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs at Castle Pines Golf Club, where Keegan Bradley was the winner.

Those still bidding to make the team will have one more shot to make a lasting impression at the Tour Championship. Furyk will make his six captain’s picks on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Let’s take a closer look at the first six members of the team.

Scottie Scheffler

Team USA golfer Scottie Scheffler looks on at the 13th fairway during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Scheffler topped the U.S. point standing — and it wasn't even close. The world No. 1 has enjoyed a monster year. However, he'll be seeking to redeem himself at the biennial competition after finishing with a record of 0-3-1 in his debut in 2022 at Quail Hollow. Scheffler teamed with Sam Burns and went 0-2-1 and even sat on Saturday afternoon. He was seen practicing into the night but it didn't help. Scheffler lost to Sebastian Munoz in singles. Expect Scheffler to be a force to be reckoned with this go-round.

Xander Schauffele

Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele celebrates clinching the win for Team USA on the 18th green during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. (Photo: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports)

Schauffele won two majors — the PGA Championship and British Open — to put an end to all the talk that he can't win the big ones. Two years ago at Quail Hollow, he lit up a victory cigar after teaming with Patrick Cantlay in foursomes and four-ball and winning a pillow fight with Canada's Corey Conners. Schauffele went 3-1 for the week. This will be his third time representing the U.S. side at the Presidents Cup.

Collin Morikawa

Team USA golfer Collin Morikawa stands on the 14th hole during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Morikawa finished third in the points standings. His only win was in October at the 2023 Zozo Championship in October. He hit his stride between the Masters (T-3) and the British Open (T-16), finishing no worse than T-16 in 10 individual starts. He had a 2-1 record in 2022, playing just twice with Cameron Young in the lead up to defeating Mito Pereira in singles.

Wyndham Clark

Team USA golfer Wyndham Clark on the 12th green during day two fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Clark picked up where he left off from winning the Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open last year by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and climbed to No. 3 in the world after runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in March. He missed the cut at three of the four majors in 2024 but he's becoming a stalwart representing the Stars and Stripes: he was on the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup, at the Paris Olympics and will make his Presidents Cup debut after finishing fourth in the point standings.

Patrick Cantlay

Team USA's Patrick Cantlay acknowledges the crowd after making his putt on the fifth green during the foursomes match play of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Cantlay is set to play in his third straight Presidents Cup after finishing fifth in the point standings.

Cantlay has played on every U.S. team — both Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup — since 2019. He and Xander Schauffele have become one of the go-to teams for Team USA. Two years ago, they whipped up on Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama (6 and 5) on Thursday and defeated Tom Kim and Matsuyama on Friday (3 and 2). Captain Love opted to sit the dynamic duo for a session and then Kim was electric and took them down for their only loss. But Cantlay was victorious in singles for a 3-1 record for the week. The big question: have they found a Team USA cap that will fit his head?

Sahith Theegala

Theegala won for the first time at the Fortinet Championship in September. Since then, he's continued to blossom into one of the top players on Tour, recording seven top 10-finishes this season. Nursing a sore wrist that kept him out of the pro-am, Theegala struggled at the BMW Championship, including a 79 on Saturday, but he hung on to the sixth and final automatic qualifying spot and is set to make his debut in team competition.

"It feels great. I was kind of close to the last two teams but not really. On both lists I was probably somewhere between 14 and 18. So I knew the feeling of having been close but not quite doing enough to even deserve a pick or anything like that," Theegala said. "That just fueled me a little bit more to not only get in the top 12 but really the top 6 and lock it up."

Theegala's only prior experience in international team competition? At the 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup in France, where he represented the United States while playing for Pepperdine University.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Meet the first six members of the 2024 U.S. Presidents Cup team