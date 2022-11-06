Meet the famous faces heading into the jungle for I’m A Celebrity… 2022

Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter
·6 min read

The famous faces entering the Australian jungle for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2022 have been revealed ahead of the show’s launch later this week.

With the line-up including a famous politician, a flamboyant singer and a Love Island star, we take a look at who has confirmed they will be setting up camp and facing the notorious bush tucker trials on the ITV reality show.

Matt Hancock

Conservative MP and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders heading to Australia for the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity…

The former health secretary was a surprise late addition to the I’m A Celebrity… 2022 line up (Jeff Overs/PA)

Hancock, 44, has insisted “I haven’t lost my marbles” by deciding to join the reality show after his decision led to him being suspended from the parliamentary Conservative Party.

He has said he is entering the jungle to “go to where the people are – not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

Boy George

Former Culture Club frontman Boy George is joining the ITV show as it returns to the Australian jungle after the past two series were filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

The 61-year-old, whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd, has said he will sing for his campmates during his time on the show and explained his thought process behind taking part, saying: “I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that”.

He assured fans that being without the dark eyeliner and colourful makeup he has become known for wearing won’t be a problem, adding: “It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing.”

Jill Scott

Former professional football player Jill Scott is one of two athletes joining the show for 2022.

Scott, 35, admitted that she’s sad to be missing the beginning of the men’s World Cup, which commences in Qatar later this month, but hopes England will still be in the competition when she leaves the jungle.

Jill Scott
Former professional footballer Jill Scott is one of two athletes entering the jungle (ITV)

The midfielder, who helped lead the England Lionesses to victory in the Women’s Euros, said: “I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

Chris Moyles

TV and radio presenter Chris Moyles revealed he may struggle to even make it into the camp given he is “petrified of heights”.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

The 48-year-old said: “Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm believer you shouldn’t scare yourself! I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too.

“I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going.”

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has said she is entering the jungle in an attempt to “shake things up” before turning 60 next year.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

Cleaver, 59, who is best known as the ITV soap’s Eileen Grimshaw, said: “I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it.”

The actress has been written out of Coronation Street while she flies to Australia for the reality show.

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall will become the first member of the extended royal family to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mike Tindall
Mike Tindall has admitted he will miss his wife and children when he enters the jungle (ITV)

The former England rugby player is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and admitted “First and foremost, I will miss my family. I will miss my bed too and a nice breakfast.”

Tindall, 44, also said he has no misconceptions to dispel while in the jungle, adding that he is “an open book”.

Charlene White

Journalist and presenter Charlene White has said she’s happy to take on a motherly role while in the I’m A Celebrity… camp and admitted she will “definitely get teary” over missing her own children.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

The 42-year-old Loose Women panellist said: “I am going to miss our daily routine with the kids, I am going to miss waking up with them and having quiet time before the school run and that’s what is going to get me tearing up. It will be weird.”

Olivia Attwood

Reality star Olivia Attwood shot to fame in 2017 on hit dating show Love Island and is therefore no stranger to being in front of the cameras.

The 31-year-old revealed she is looking forward to debunking the misconception that she’s “high-maintenance” and can’t cope without makeup.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me,” she said.

“I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

Owen Warner

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is taking time away from the soap and his role as Romeo Nightingale in order to throw himself into jungle life.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

The 23-year-old revealed he is very much up for taking part in the I’m A Celebrity… challenges, saying: “I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials.

“The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience.”

Scarlette Douglas

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas is braving the jungle despite having an “irrational” fear of spiders.

Douglas, 35, said: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trials.”

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

She also revealed that she will attempt to quell any arguments which may arise in camp, saying: “I will want to say, ‘let’s calm down, you are hungry, I am tired, let’s park it and move on’.”

Babatunde Aleshe

The final celebrity confirmed for this year’s line up is comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

Aleshe, 36, revealed it took several attempts to convince him to take part in the reality show as he is “scared of absolutely everything”.

A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity)

He added that his friend and Celebrity Gogglebox co-star, Mo Gilligan, finds it hilarious he is taking part, saying: “Mo thinks it is going to be funny but he also thinks it is good I am taking part.

“He is far too busy though to vote for me for the trials but in his head, he will be!”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV on November 6 at 9pm.

