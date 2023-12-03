Meet the experimental artist for whom mistakes can be magical

Stepping inside Tal Waldman's cosy studio in the northern suburbs of Paris, the hustle and bustle of suburban life suddenly disappears. Nature and experimentation are an endless source of inspiration for the French artist, who says mistakes can make the most magical pieces of art.

Light pours in through the windows onto the coloured pens, books and plants. Paint splatters cover the floor, partially hidden by a trestle table in the middle of the room.

Large drawing folders line the walls and rows of framed works and sculptures fill the shelves. Quiet jazz plays from a speaker as Tal serves up some herbal tea.

Creating a sense of calm is essential for this multimedia artist, who finds inspiration in many places.

"When I create, I need to let go," she tells RFI, describing a form of artistic meditation that can involve anything from doodling randomly in notebooks to sketching, reading and daydreaming.

Despite an outward appearance of calm, she compares her daily practice to that of a sportsperson who exercises her creative muscles regularly in order to be ready for "competition".

In her case this means battling a blank page.

Unlimited inspiration

"There is no one way to start a work. Ideas come to me at any time. That's why I'm constantly noting them down. The challenge is to translate them into form."

Experimentation is key to Waldman’s process, and she often works simultaneously on several projects, letting them evolve in their own time.

Be it photography, painting, drawing, sculptures in glass and ceramics or installation, Waldman leaves no stone unturned and pushes the boundaries of each medium.

"Imperfection is not something I break my head on," she says smiling.



