Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters

Joey Nolfi
·7 min read

Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, episode 4.

Never has a Snatch Game this big run amok all over the RuPaul's Drag Race set, but Friday's episode of the Emmy-winning competition series saw the season 15 queens step their p---ies up for the largest-ever edition of the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge.

From Loosey LaDuca as Joan Rivers and Salina EsTitties as a horny Virgin Mary to Jax as a tongue-twirling version of the Mona Lisa painting, the season 15 Snatch Game welcomed one of the most disparate groups of stars for the two-part challenge, which tasked the 14 remaining contestants with splitting into separate seven-queen collectives to play a few rounds with RuPaul.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game

MTV/World of Wonder (3) Marcia Marcia Marcia as Tim Gunn, Jax as the Mona Lisa, and Salina EsTitties as Virgin Mary on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Some queens (Loosey, Salina) landed on their high-heeled feet better than others (Sugar and Spice's work included zero "nice" bits, unfortunately), but at least most of the gals had comical looks to shepherd them through the gates of last week's Gay Heaven as survivors of one of the most anticipated challenges among the Drag Race franchise.

Before RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, read on for a full breakdown of all the celebrities that inspired the queens' Snatch Game characters.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Patricia Krentcil
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Patricia Krentcil

MTV/World of Wonder; Charles Norfleet/Getty Images Amethyst as Tan Mom on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Amethyst as Patricia Krentcil (also known as "Tan Mom")

Season 15's reigning lip-sync assassin, Amethyst, traded Connecticut pride for New Jersey nuttiness as the infamous serial sunbather who gained notoriety after being arrested for taking her then-five-year-old daughter into a tanning booth, seemingly to give her the same hue of glowing "girl, look how orange you f---ing look, girl" skin.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Gorgena Ramsey
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Gorgena Ramsey

MTV/World of Wonder Anetra as Gorgena Ramsey on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Anetra as Gorgena Ramsey (fictional person)

We're not sure how to process this one either, as the show didn't include much of an explanation from Anetra in the Werk Room regarding her creation, who claims to be the fictional sister for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — despite their last names being spelled differently!

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Bretman Rock
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Bretman Rock

MTV/World of Wonder; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Aura Mayari as Bretman Rock on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Aura Mayari as Bretman Rock

Aura portrayed a fellow Filipino celebrity, Bretman Rock, who rose to prominence thanks to skilled makeup artistry as a beauty influencer on YouTube, starred on MTV's Following: Bretman Rock series, and made history on the cover of Playboy.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game The Mona Lisa
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game The Mona Lisa

MTV/World of Wonder Jax as Mona Lisa on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Jax as Mona Lisa

Another deliciously oddball Drag Race concoction, Jax simply stuck her face through a cutout of a yassified version of the classic Mona Lisa painting, stuck out her tongue, and chilled on the high-end gallery wall, as we didn't cut back to her (hilarious) outfit much during the challenge.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Joan Rivers
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Joan Rivers

MTV/World of Wonder; Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Loosey LaDuca as Joan Rivers on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Loosey LaDuca as Joan Rivers

Comedy queens stan comedy queens, and Loosey LaDuca resurrected the late, great Joan Rivers to read her fellow Snatch Game contestants within an inch of their lives, delivering rapid-fire insults and quick-witted quips from under a wig swished in Rivers' signature style.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Amanda Lepore
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Amanda Lepore

MTV/World of Wonder; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Luxx Noir London as Amanda Lepore on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Luxx Noir London as Amanda Lepore

Amanda Lepore hit the Snatch Game once again, years after Drag Race alum Trinity The Tuck performed as the nightlife icon back on season 9, as Luxx Noir London donned jewels, high cheekbones, and juicy red lips to embody the star's vivacious looks.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Saucy Santana
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Saucy Santana

MTV/World of Wonder; Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Malaysia Babydoll Foxx as Saucy Santana on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx as Saucy Santana

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx had all the right materials, girl (or "GWORRLLLLLLLL," if you prefer), for her transformation into the "Walk 'Em Like a Dog" recording artist, City Girls makeup artist, and Love & Hip Hop: Miami personality who's also collaborated with Madonna on music.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Tim Gunn
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Tim Gunn

MTV/World of Wonder; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Marcia Marcia Marcia as Tim Gunn on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Marcia Marcia Marcia as Tim Gunn

Marcia Marcia Marcia flipped her dainty aesthetic on its head as she joined a growing lineage of queens who've portrayed male celebrities on Snatch Game (a big "OooooOOooooooo" to Kennedy Davenport as Little Richard!) when she donned a pinstripe suit, spectacles, a bald cap, and grey hair to portray Project Runway personality and fashion ace Tim Gunn.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Rosie O'Donnell
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Rosie O'Donnell

MTV/World of Wonder; Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Rosie O'Donnell on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Mistress Isabelle Brooks as Rosie O'Donnell

Mistress Isabelle Brooks began Snatch Game as The View-era Rosie O'Donnell, and played up the actress and comedian's sexuality as part of her schtick. The performance (seemingly unintentionally) self-admittedly devolved into, uh, Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller when Mistress cited "tax evasion" (something O'Donnell hasn't grappled with) in one of her exchanges with Mama Ru.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Karen Huger
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Karen Huger

MTV/World of Wonder; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Robin Fierce as Karen Huger on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Robin Fierce as Karen Huger

From Best Buy District Manager to the Grande Dame of the Potomac, Robin Fierce gave herself a promotion to Real Housewives status as she embodied the diva demeanor of OG RHOP cast member Karen Huger — but, unlike Huger's infamous (and endlessly funny) season 3 hairpiece shift, Robin kept her wig on straight for the entirety of Snatch Game.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game

MTV/World of Wonder Salina EsTitties as Virgin Mary on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Salina EsTitties as Virgin Mary

Horny. Pregnant. Rocking patterned underwear. Salina's interpretation of Virgin Mary is not your Catholic school's textbook portrait of the famed religious symbol, but we have a feeling Jesus wouldn't think twice about uttering, "That's mother!" at the season 15 comedy queen, anyway.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Jan Crouch
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Jan Crouch

MTV/World of Wonder; Everett Collection Sasha Colby as Jan Crouch on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Sasha Colby as Jan Crouch

Last week, Sasha Colby proved that God is a woman when she fulfilled our collective fantasy and played, well, God in an acting challenge about the queer afterlife. This week, she took a step into the fiery depths of hair hell when she embodied Jan Crouch, a televangelist whose career includes founding the Trinity Broadcasting Network alongside Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — the latter of whom served as the inspiration for Drag Race production company World of Wonder's 2000 documentary The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Miley Cyrus
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Miley Cyrus

MTV/World of Wonder; Jason Kempin/Getty Images Spice as Miley Cyrus on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Spice as Miley Cyrus

Spice gets points for peppering multiple eras of pop superstar — and former Drag Race guest judgeMiley Cyrus' career throughout her performance (the nod to Hannah Montana at the beginning was sweet), but the discord between her spot-on look (which deserves some flowers) and a fully-formed comedic character dropped the overall performance like a wrecking ball.

RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Trisha Paytas
RuPaul's Drag Race Celeb Snatch Game Trisha Paytas

MTV/World of Wonder; Mike Marsland/ WireImage Sugar as Trisha Paytas on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15 'Snatch Game.'

Sugar as Trisha Paytas

Surprisingly, the least chaotic we've seen Sugar so far was in her interpretation of bubbly internet sensation Trisha Paytas, though leaning into full-on character work (you could see the gears turning in Sugar's mind, bless her!) might've been her downfall, as embodying Paytas' calls for the kind of bombastic zaniness that's become synonymous with the twins thus far.

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke