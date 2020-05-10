Meet the entrepreneur who is going to give Americans what they don't know they want yet: rugby

Michael Clements - Sarah Morreim Photography

To paraphrase Albert Einstein, the definition of insanity is launching a professional rugby league in the United States and expecting it to take off.

The appeal of establishing rugby in a nation with millions of contact sports fans is all too understandable. Yet leagues such as PRO Rugby and American Professional Rugby Competition have crashed and burned in recent times. Even the United States Rugby Union is currently filing for bankruptcy.

The most recent incarnation, Major League Rugby has attracted the likes of Ben Foden and Mathieu Bastareaud, and is just about holding its head above water after a couple of seasons.

So why will the National Rugby Football League be any different?

“We are going to present rugby in a fashion which it has never before being presented in,” Michael Clements, the commissioner, said. “The pathway we are on and orbit we are in is completely different to anything that has gone before. We are working with some of the best minds in rugby and American Football, pulling that information together so we can create an electrifying competition.”

What makes the NRFL unique, according to Clements, are the backers behind it. He has recruited executives from Major League Baseball, NASCAR and the NFL, including Jeff Diamond, a former general manager of Minnesota Vikings. However because of confidentiality agreements, Clements says that he cannot reveal the source of their funding for launching a league that will have a salary cap on a par with the Premiership or Top 14.

What he can say is that their ace card lies in the backing of the powerful NFL Alumni, the association which represents former American football players and coaches. Not only does that provide access to state of the art training facilities but also to the 864 players who are cut from the NFL every year. The idea is identify a small percentage of crossover athletes in combines who could then be trained via partnership clubs in South Africa.

Their value comes not just in their athleticism but in the knowledge accrued in establishing the NFL as the biggest sports league in America.

“In very slang terms I would say look at their boots and their shoes, they have dust on them: it is moondust,” Clements said. “They have been to the moon and back. If you want to go to the moon and take the sport to where it has never been taken before – and our goal is to take it to the moon and place it in the Forbes’ top sports properties – you have to align yourselves with the right people.”

Those crossover athletes will then join established American players, some up and coming talents and the “blue-chippers” in eight city-based franchises.

“This is not a retirement place,” Clements said. “This is a not a place for guys who have not played at the highest level for a couple of years to come and make some money. Our goal is to put the best product on the pitch so we will need some of the best athletes.”

Like any good American entrepreneur, Clements projects a bullet-proof confidence. Originally a litigation lawyer, Clements discovered rugby relatively late in life and was entranced straightaway. “It is football without the pads,” he said. “It is the original hurry-up offence, everybody gets to carry the ball. It is perfect for America.”

As others have done before him, Clements recognised a gap in the market when the NFL season finishes in early February with the Super Bowl and recommences in early September. The NRFL season would launch in 2022 running from April through to July with 16 games followed by play-offs.

“There is an abyss in that time period . That is why rugby is the perfect sport to present. It is not football. It is crisp, it is old, but it is new in America. Knowing if we present it right, we can capture that fanbase. Nobody has ever done that before. I use the analogy of planting a seed. You look at the farmsteads in the US, they have produced a heck of a sports crop. This is your off season crop. You will have one heck of a crop. You just have to plant it.”

To tap into that market, the NRFL will “Americanise” some of rugby’s laws which they are in the process of tweaking in consultation with some leading coaches.

“We know America,” Clements said. “We know what the American fanbase likes. If look at some of the modifications, it is how we can create a more open and free-flowing game, not just for the American market but the international fanbase who wants more continuous action on the pitch.”

If there were not enough obstacles to launching a new sports league then the small matter of the Covid-19 pandemic and the coming global recession would seem like a fatal blow. Clements takes the opposite view.

“A lot of people running scared, but we feel it is an opportune time,” he says. "We know there will be cynics. People were cynical about Uber. We know what we are up against. UFC is a parallel of what we are trying to do. The Fertitta brothers brought UFC for $2million in 2001 when MMA was an illegal sport in 38 states. Fast forward the tape 15 years and it sold for $4billion. That’s an example of how can you transform a small, niche sport if you give it the right backing.”