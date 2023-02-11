Meet the Emerging Designer Behind Sam Smith's Buzzy BRITs Look

Sam Smith attended the 2023 BRIT Awards in a custom latex look that had everyone talking, and the unforgettable fit is actually the work of an emerging U.K. designer.

Kerala-born Harikrishnan founded his namesake label, HARRI, after graduating from his Menswear MA at the London College of Fashion in June 2020. His graduate showcase took place at London's Roundhouse, and he quickly became known for his "inflatable" trousers and balloon-like aesthetic.

The vibrant designer went on to showcase his first collection at London Fashion Week and is set to return this coming season, and now -- his designs have been worn by Sam Smith on the BRITs red carpet.

Take a look at Sam Smith's custom-made fit above, and get a closer look below.

While you're here, take a look at the best-dressed celebrities from the BRIT Awards.