Meet Elsa, the pelican overwintering in southern Alberta against all odds

A white American pelican, named Elsa for her resiliance against the cold, waddles to her perch atop an island on Frank Lake near High River, Alta.

In the spring, Frank Lake teems with hundreds of American white pelicans. But for the second winter in a row, one lone pelican has stayed behind, not able to migrate because of a hurt wing.

They call her Elsa because the cold never bothers her. And thanks to a human friend and a healthy online following, the pelican won't spend another winter alone.

"Here's a creature that's trying to survive, you know, just look at how well she's doing, and we can all hope for the best," says John Reasbeck. "She astounds me every time I come back, especially when it's minus 21 out there."

Since November 2021, Reasbeck has frequented Frank Lake, near High River, Alta., more than 20 times.

With his camera, he snaps photos of the bird and visits with her. Once home, Reasbeck shares an Elsa report on the Alberta Birds Facebook group.

This is something he feels compelled to do. He makes the trip every three to four days, weather permitting.

When he visits Elsa, Reasbeck adds, he can forget about what is happening around the world and focus on the bird.

He details what he can of the pelican's plight. Reasbeck tells his audience about the weather, the powerful wind gusts, how warm or frigid Elsa looks perched upon her little island, and how her wing is doing.

The detailed logs garner hundreds of likes and comments.

Helen Pike/CBC

"I'm kind of like a webcam," Reasbeck jokes. "But I'm not here all the time."

Biologist Chris Fisher says Elsa's ability to survive Alberta's harsh winters is a feat.

Frank Lake is an ideal place for her to overwinter, despite the challenging elements, Fisher said.

A pipeline brings in water from High River, along with plenty of Prussian carp, keeping Elsa fed. Her feathers, Fisher adds, are like a down cover keeping Elsa warm.

"If she remains healthy, well-fed, and well-groomed, hopefully, she'll be able to make it through a second Calgary winter, which would be some sort of crazy record for all American white pelicans," Fisher said.

As a wildlife biologist, Fisher says Elsa's story is exciting because it connects people to nature.

"She's found and offered meaning to a lot of people who have been following her plight," Fisher said.

"I do hope that there are many more stories to unfold in the Elsa storyline over at Frank Lake because I'm sure she's surprised us already, and I'm sure she may have other surprises to unfold for us."

Helen Pike/CBC

Of course, with fame comes responsibility. And in the birding community, there are concerns about people crowding Elsa, or worse, trying to rescue the bird.

Reasbeck respects her space — she is, after all, a wild animal. He stresses she's visible enough to get beautiful photos of, but approaching her — or trying to get near her little island — isn't appropriate.

"She really doesn't need to be rescued and she doesn't need people in her face too much," he said.

With every update, Reasbeck sees Elsa getting stronger.

"She's flying better, much better this winter than last winter. So if that continues, who knows, maybe she can migrate," Reasbeck said.

"It's just totally inspiring to see a creature out there who can withstand the elements. And maybe overcoming some of the difficulties, maybe all the difficulties that she's had so that she doesn't have to spend the next winter here."