Meet Elsa, the pelican overwintering in southern Alberta against all odds

·3 min read
A white American pelican, named Elsa for her resiliance against the cold, waddles to her perch atop an island on Frank Lake near High River, Alta. (Submitted by John Reasbeck - image credit)
A white American pelican, named Elsa for her resiliance against the cold, waddles to her perch atop an island on Frank Lake near High River, Alta. (Submitted by John Reasbeck - image credit)

In the spring, Frank Lake teems with hundreds of American white pelicans. But for the second winter in a row, one lone pelican has stayed behind, not able to migrate because of a hurt wing.

They call her Elsa because the cold never bothers her. And thanks to a human friend and a healthy online following, the pelican won't spend another winter alone.

"Here's a creature that's trying to survive, you know, just look at how well she's doing, and we can all hope for the best," says John Reasbeck. "She astounds me every time I come back, especially when it's minus 21 out there."

Since November 2021, Reasbeck has frequented Frank Lake, near High River, Alta., more than 20 times.

With his camera, he snaps photos of the bird and visits with her. Once home, Reasbeck shares an Elsa report on the Alberta Birds Facebook group.

This is something he feels compelled to do. He makes the trip every three to four days, weather permitting.

When he visits Elsa, Reasbeck adds, he can forget about what is happening around the world and focus on the bird.

He details what he can of the pelican's plight. Reasbeck tells his audience about the weather, the powerful wind gusts, how warm or frigid Elsa looks perched upon her little island, and how her wing is doing.

The detailed logs garner hundreds of likes and comments.

Helen Pike/CBC
Helen Pike/CBC

"I'm kind of like a webcam," Reasbeck jokes. "But I'm not here all the time."

Biologist Chris Fisher says Elsa's ability to survive Alberta's harsh winters is a feat.

Frank Lake is an ideal place for her to overwinter, despite the challenging elements, Fisher said.

A pipeline brings in water from High River, along with plenty of Prussian carp, keeping Elsa fed. Her feathers, Fisher adds, are like a down cover keeping Elsa warm.

"If she remains healthy, well-fed, and well-groomed, hopefully, she'll be able to make it through a second Calgary winter, which would be some sort of crazy record for all American white pelicans," Fisher said.

As a wildlife biologist, Fisher says Elsa's story is exciting because it connects people to nature.

"She's found and offered meaning to a lot of people who have been following her plight," Fisher said.

"I do hope that there are many more stories to unfold in the Elsa storyline over at Frank Lake because I'm sure she's surprised us already, and I'm sure she may have other surprises to unfold for us."

Helen Pike/CBC
Helen Pike/CBC

Of course, with fame comes responsibility. And in the birding community, there are concerns about people crowding Elsa, or worse, trying to rescue the bird.

Reasbeck respects her space — she is, after all, a wild animal. He stresses she's visible enough to get beautiful photos of, but approaching her — or trying to get near her little island — isn't appropriate.

"She really doesn't need to be rescued and she doesn't need people in her face too much," he said.

With every update, Reasbeck sees Elsa getting stronger.

"She's flying better, much better this winter than last winter. So if that continues, who knows, maybe she can migrate," Reasbeck said.

"It's just totally inspiring to see a creature out there who can withstand the elements. And maybe overcoming some of the difficulties, maybe all the difficulties that she's had so that she doesn't have to spend the next winter here."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PHOTOS: Plenty of cleanup in Atlantic Canada after epic winter storm

    Residents of Atlantic Canada endured another weekend weather bomb that brought howling winds, whiteout conditions, and significant ice to much of the region.

  • P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says heading to the Olympics 'tops it all'

    P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says it will be a "huge honour" to play for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old hockey defenceman has represented the country in international competitions before. But he said going to the Winter Games is just on another level. "Anytime you can put the Canadian jersey on, it's just so special," he said. "I've been fortunate to do it a number of times and it just never gets old. So, I mean, to do it on the Olympic stage definitely tops it all." Gormley, f

  • Truckers, motorists en route to U.S. stalled by massive blockade in southern Alberta

    Truckers and motorists travelling to and from the United States from southern Alberta are caught up in gridlock as an extremely large blockade of vehicles tied to an ongoing nationwide protest continues to jam border traffic. Vehicles have been blockading the highway from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-U.S. border crossing in the village of Coutts since Saturday afternoon. That means that traffic to and from the border crossing has largely come to a standstill. It's a frustrating deve

  • Ottawa police investigating some anti vaccine protesters

    Police in Canada’s capital said Sunday they are investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement. Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Ottawa Police said officers are also investigating threatening behavior to police and others.

  • Protest convoy continues to block traffic to U.S. border: RCMP

    RCMP say a large demonstration continues to block off Highway 4 in southern Alberta on Sunday morning near the village of Coutts, Alta., largely stopping traffic to and from the Canada-United States border crossing. Cars, trucks, farm tractors and other vehicles have filled the highway — from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-United States border crossing in Coutts — in support of a national trucker convoy that has arrived in Ottawa, with a stated goal of protesting the trucker COVID-19

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in regulation and assisted on the game-winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot as the Flyers picked up their first victory since Dec. 29. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Ang