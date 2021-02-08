Meet the Elected COVID Clowns Hyping Get-Rich-Quick Schemes

Kelly Weill
·8 min read
Anton Petrus/Getty
Anton Petrus/Getty

In November, as Reno County, Kansas, weathered its worst-yet wave of COVID-19, an unusual guest took the lectern at a county commission meeting. The woman, dressed in sunny yellow, described herself as a local mother there to discuss health in the pandemic era.

“I’m also privileged to represent the top two percent of the world’s largest essential oil company, doTERRA, which means ‘gift of the earth,’” she said in a presentation previously reported by the Kansas Reflector. “My job is to empower people to use safe, natural, 100 percent pure essential oils to manage their families’ needs proactively.”

She began to continue, only to be cut off. “Ma’am, if this is an advertisement, I think you need to do something else,” Commissioner Ron Hirst said.

But Mark Steffen, another county commissioner, intervened. “It’s not an advertisement,” he said. “This is not an advertisement. I asked her to come to talk about other options to help people be prepared to take care of themselves, so no, this is not an advertisement.”

DoTERRA is a multi-level marketing (MLM) company, one of hundreds of such businesses that encourage people not just to buy its products (in this case, mostly “essential oils”) but also to sell the products themselves and to recruit others to sell too. When COVID-19 struck the U.S. last year, retailers at doTERRA and other MLMs hawked their companies as a solution, either for their products’ purported medical benefits or for the potential to be self-employed during a pandemic.

In reality, the products weren't a miracle cure for either problem. The Federal Trade Commission issued a stern warning to doTERRA and other MLMs, noting that their products could not be advertised as COVID treatments. And a 2017 Consumer Awareness Institute analysis of 350 MLMs alleged that 99 percent of participants actually lost money.

Elected officials taking part in or else flogging questionable businesses is a long, bipartisan tradition in American politics. But as COVID-19 outlasts the Trump presidency, politicians with questionable virus stances are going to bat for risky businesses hyped as potentially offering a measure of viral relief.

These Elected Republicans Joined the ‘Protest’ That Became a Deadly Riot

Steffen, the Reno County commissioner who invited the doTERRA salesperson to give a presentation, is now a GOP state senator. In Georgia, a Republican state representative who was recently ejected from session for refusing a COVID-19 test describes himself on LinkedIn as a promoter for something called “NeoLife.” And in Virginia, a GOP state senator who refused to wear a protective face mask also declined to take a COVID-19 test while ill, with a spokesperson citing a “healthy lifestyle” as a “coach” for a multi-level beverage retailer.

“I would call it an escalation,” Robert FitzPatrick, an expert on MLMs and president of Pyramid Scheme Alert, a watchdog group, told The Daily Beast of the trend. FitzPatrick, who said the very structure of MLMs means that most participants won’t turn a profit, has been sounding the alarm for decades about these companies.

“Since then it’s gone further,” he said. “And the new level is that politicians.... are involved directly and personally.”

Steffen, who did not return a request for comment, does not appear to personally sell or profit from doTERRA products. Still, he has voiced counter-scientific claims about COVID-19, the Reflector noted. After joining the state Senate in January, he promoted hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that the Food and Drug Administration recalled as a possible COVID-19 treatment last June. Elsewhere, he voiced skepticism about a COVID vaccine, declined to wear a face mask in legislative session, and accused Kansas’ Democratic governor of manipulating COVID-19 test results to inflate positive cases.

When Reno County commissioners questioned his choice to invite a doTERRA salesperson to give the presentation in November, Steffen told his peers that “I’m not going to bow to your wishes. Under any circumstance.” The salesperson continued with her pitch, which was broadcast on local news, and promoted an “immune support” (“which is like putting my body in a bubble”).

As COVID-19 sent Americans scuttling for miracle cures and new income sources, some MLMs retooled their sales pitches. Although doTERRA sells a sanitizing spray, potentially helpful at combating germs, its salespeople have promoted its famous “essential oils” as a COVID treatment. “Just received a new batch of doTERRA On Gaurd essential oil, so I am ready for you Corona Virus,” [sic] one salesperson posted at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Vox.

Essential oils have no proven medical benefits, besides potential use in relaxing aromatherapy. But nearly a year into the pandemic, doTERRA salespersons appeared to still be promoting the liquids as a health fix. In one disturbing public post viewed by The Daily Beast, a self-described doTERRA salesperson claimed to have had COVID complications that led her to spend seven weeks in the hospital, with three heart surgeries, which left her unable to stand. “If the Veil continues to come close and thin again know you NEED DOTERRA Essential Oils!” she wrote.

DoTERRA did not return a request for comment for this story.

According to experts and the federal government, MLMs pose a significant financial risk to customers. The companies encourage participants to sell products—essential oils, leggings, supplemental health powders—directly to friends and family, or to recruit those acquaintances as “downline” salespeople, and receive a cut of their sales profits.

In reality, almost no one makes any money. “You cannot, in real life, from your home on your own, by yourself, sell weight loss, powders, lipstick, leggings, in any sustainable manner in the 21st century,” FitzPatrick told The Daily Beast. “You can’t. You couldn’t since around 1960, actually, because people don’t need you as a salesperson” in the age of shopping malls and e-commerce.

Many MLM participants lose money buying bulk products that they struggle to sell, or signing up for training and support programs that never pay off. FitzPatrick said he had seen marriages ruined and people dead of suicide due to financial ruin from the companies.

In some cases, MLM and similar companies’ own documents reveal that a small percentage of participants account for almost all wins.

Senator Amanda Chase Is What the Next Frontier of GOP Lunacy Looks Like

One such internal document for potential sellers comes from “NeoLife,” a health supplement company. In a short internal report, NeoLife disclosed that, in 2016, 78.6 percent of its “club members” did not turn a profit. The company described these members as only joining the company to buy products for themselves. Another 15.1 percent were attempting to build a network of sellers, but had earned less than $500 (an average $143). Only 6.3 percent of members were earning more than $500 from their networks—and most of them making considerably less than a living wage. (Less than 0.23 percent of NeoLife members earned more than the 2016 median U.S. income from the company that year.)

Those figures haven’t deterred David Clark, a state representative from Georgia, from selling NeoLife. Clark’s LinkedIn lists him as a “NeoLife Club Promoter” since 2013, and he has appeared on the company’s Instagram, the New Yorker’s Charles Bethea previously noted.

Reached by phone, Clark told The Daily Beast that selling NeoLife products actually made him a better politician.

“It gives me even more support, not having pressure from leadership, the establishment, or lobbyists, because it’s my own business,” Clark told The Daily Beast, claiming that he was now less beholden to political pressures. “If I lose my next election and have to step down, I’m not looking for my next job.” Though he declined to state how much he earned from NeoLife Club, he said he had not increased his sales since becoming a lawmaker.

Clark took office as a political newcomer without an election in 2014, taking over the seat from his brother Josh, who now lists himself on Facebook as a NeoLife “VP of Sales North America.” Recently, Rep. Clark made headlines for refusing to take a COVID-19 test, earning him expulsion from a legislative session by fellow Republicans. (Clark previously told the Times that he objected to lawmakers having easier access than other Georgians to COVID-19 tests, and that his expulsion came after a feud with a fellow Republican.)

Clark said he did not promote NeoLife products as a COVID-19 cure. “We’ve heard it boosts your immune system,” he claimed, adding that the product and exercise “helps you live longer, helps you be more vibrant.” But when it comes to using the supplements to stop COVID, “there’s no guarantees.”

NeoLife did not return a request for comment.

At least one other state-level politician, however, has suggested via a spokesperson that her MLM-based supplements could prevent contraction of the virus.

When Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase became ill with a sinus infection in December, a spokesperson told The Daily Beast that she would not take a COVID-19 test.

“She works out five days a week on top of this along with a super healthy diet as a Shakeology coach,” a spokesperson texted The Daily Beast at the time.

Shakeology is a health shake sold by the MLM company Beachbody. The company describes its salespeople as “coaches” who rise in rank from humble “coach” to “emerald” and “ruby” coaches, until finally reaching as high as “15 star diamond coach.” A Chase spokesperson did not return a request for clarification on Chase’s specific gemstone rank or lack thereof. Beachbody did not return a request for comment.

Chase, meanwhile, has falsely claimed that COVID-19 is a Chinese bioweapon, and has refused to wear a mask in legislative session, causing her to have to sit in a plexiglass containment area.

On Thursday, a volunteer for Chase’s gubernatorial campaign told the Virginia Scope that a fellow campaigner had tested positive for COVID-19, and that the campaign had not alerted volunteers of potential exposure. The Chase campaign told the outlet that the volunteer’s account of events was “fake news.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Andy Reid timeouts, disastrous Chiefs pass interference set up big Antonio Brown TD before halftime

    Chiefs mistakes opened the door for a big Bucs halftime lead.

  • Chiefs WRs drop 2 highlight-reel throws from Mahomes in stunning Super Bowl loss

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't great on Sunday. But his receivers repeatedly failed him in critical moments.

  • Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

    Tom Brady might have gotten under Tyrann Mathieu's skin.

  • Super Bowl ads: Grading the best, worst commercials at the Big Game

    We're grading every one of the Super Bowl commercials as they happen, from the best of the best to the ones you're sorry you watched. Join us!

  • Patrick Mahomes starts Super Bowl loss with second-worst first quarter of his career

    Tampa Bay's defense dominated early on Sunday.

  • Super Bowl betting: CBS cut away before Bruce Arians' Gatorade shower, sending bettors into a tizzy

    Bettors of the famous Gatorade prop were in suspense.

  • Child hurt in crash involving Chiefs' Britt Reid remains in critical condition; GoFundMe page details injuries

    According to a GoFundMe page, the child “suffered swelling in the brain and bleeding around her brain, she hasn’t woken since the crash.”

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Mike Hoffman is about to pop off

    Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.

  • Best of Super Bowl LV halftime show

    This year’s Super Bowl halftime show will star recording artist The Weeknd. Check out the top images from this year’s big performance.

  • Breaking down 'bubble' players for Team Canada's Olympic roster

    We have a good idea of who will lead Canada's roster at the Olympics in Beijing, but who will fill out the bottom of the roster? Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate.

  • Kevin Durant had close contact with Nets employee, will quarantine for 7 days

    Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.

  • Analysis: Credit or blame Brady for all things Super Bowl

    Credit Tom Brady. Or blame him. When it comes to the Super Bowl's most successful performer, it all depends upon your perspective. Credit the quarterback, now 43, for his dominance of America's most popular sporting event like no one before him. Blame him for making the collection of NFL championships rings seem too routine. Credit Brady as the overwhelming reason for New England's pro football dynasty. Blame him for perhaps destroying any chance the Patriots reach such lofty heights again anytime soon simply by leaving. Credit him for his arm, his savvy, his leadership and, of utmost importance in guiding the Buccaneers to this season's league title, his persuasiveness. Or maybe it's simply his aura that made old buddy Rob Gronkowski, stud running back Leonard Fournette and troubled wideout Antonio Brown want to play in Tampa. And blame Tom Brady for ruining so many Super Bowl parties for those who simply can't find a way to root for a guy who has more championships than the likes of Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter. “He is the greatest football player to ever play. I can tell my kids I played with that man,’’ said running back Leonard Fournette, who was released by lowly Jacksonville this season and headed across Florida and won a championship. Credit Brady. Brady was not the best quarterback in the NFL this season — except when he needed to be. He even threw three picks in the NFC title game at Lambeau Field. At 43, his skills have diminished. No, not the way Peyton Manning's did at the end of his Hall of Fame career. Not even close to that. Still, this is not the vintage Brady who was so responsible for those nine Super Bowl trips and six victories in New England. So blame Brady for getting old. Except, well, even at four decades and three years, he remains a dominating force simply because of his will to win and his ability to transmit that to everyone within his realm. “The team had a lot of confidence,” he noted. Credit Brady. “We came together at the right time," he said. Credit Brady. “I think we knew this was going to happen tonight, didn’t we? We ended up playing our best game of the year,” he said. In doing so, particularly with a defence that bewildered Patrick Mahomes — only the likely successor to Brady at the top of the NFL quarterbacking summit — the Bucs smashed a whole lot of hopeful expectations nationwide. America could have used a Super Bowl classic, something similar to the 2018 game when the Eagles and their Philly Special beat Brady and the Patriots. Still in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that somehow the NFL played through with little disruption, a Brady-Mahomes touchdown free-for-all would have been entertaining. Soothing. A bit cathartic, too. Sorry, but 31-9 doesn't work. Guess you can blame Brady for that, as well. We can play the credit/blame game for as long as Brady has played, which is more than two decades in the pros. Or for as long as he might stick around; he claims he could still be behind centre at age 45. What must be recognized is that whether you root for or against the winningest NFL player ever, he needs to be admired. Admired for his fortitude. His reliability. His mastery of his craft. And perhaps most of all, his longevity. When Jordan hung up his sneakers for good, he wasn't anywhere close to the championship machine Brady is. Same for Gretzky, the man who knew where the puck was headed before the puck did. Even Tiger Woods, who won the Masters at the same age Brady now is, has become a shell of the fearsome performer fans like to remember. Not Brady. And he'll be back for more in the 2021 season. “Yeah,” Brady said, “we’re coming back.” No blame for that, just credit. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Florida Panthers off to 2nd-best start in franchise history

    SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers start every season with the same vow, to get off to a strong start and not take an early hit in the standings. And this year, it happened. The Panthers lost to Detroit 4-1 on Sunday, notable because it was the first time in nine games this season in which Florida didn’t get at least a point in the standings. Florida’s 6-1-2 start through nine games is the second-best in franchise history, topped only by the 6-0-3 record to open the 1996-97 season. “We've been consistent in most games," Florida coach Joel Quenneville said. “Whether ahead or behind, tie games, we seem to play the same way and don't change the approach and stick with it." Starting well doesn’t guarantee Florida anything. Starting poorly, however, has pretty much snuffed out some Panthers seasons before they even started. The five Florida teams that went to the playoffs — 1995-96, 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2011-12 and 2015-16 — averaged 12 standings points through the season’s first nine games. Last season’s team, which made the qualifying round that preceded the playoffs, had 11 points through nine games. The 18 Florida teams that mustered no more than nine points in the standings at this point in the season combined to play zero playoff games. So, it’s a start. “I feel like we had a great start to the season," said Florida's Alex Wennberg, who had the goal in Sunday's loss. “Obviously, this is not the result we wanted, but we can’t bury our heads too much in this one. Right now, it’s a different schedule where you’re playing them again and I feel like that’s a great opportunity to get back at it.” Florida plays the Red Wings again at home on Tuesday. There have been plenty of good signs: Jonathan Huberdeau had a five-point game last week, he and Aleksander Barkov have a combined 23 points so far, new Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe has six goals already after having nine last season with Tampa Bay, and goalie Chris Driedger — off to a much better start than Sergei Bobrovsky — has a 1.97 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. “Driegs is really good,” Huberdeau said. “When he’s in net, I think we just feel calm in front of him.” Florida’s run of points in eight consecutive games also matched the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history. Past Florida teams have had three nine-game point streaks, the 1996-97 team had a 12-game streak to open that season, and the record was a 13-game run by the 2015-16 Panthers. There’s obviously a long way to go, but the Panthers finally have the start they wanted. “A lot of good, positive things, starting off here in the right fashion," Quenneville said. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • On a bum foot with a patchwork O-line, Super Bowl LV was Patrick Mahomes' worst loss as a pro

    Not everything was Mahomes' fault, however, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pressured the Chiefs into a nightmare at Raymond James Stadium.

  • Tom Brady, Bucs smashed belief that NFL 'Dream Team' concept can't pay off in immediate Super Bowl

    All that matters is that the gamble worked in the first-year window. Even the Denver Broncos couldn’t say that after signing Peyton Manning in 2012

  • Chiefs' Chris Jones sounds off on Super Bowl LV officiating

    Kansas City's defense finished Super Bowl LV with eleven penalties for 120 yards.

  • Buccaneers' Devin White, Lavonte David on shutting down the Chiefs' high-octane offense

    Tampa Bay's defense caused two turnovers in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City, holding the Chiefs to 107 total rushing yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi complains to Gisele Bundchen about Super Bowl refs

    Some members of the Mahomes family took Sunday’s Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers better than others.

  • Tom Brady's late night texts told the Bucs how they could win Super Bowl LV. Then they went out and did it

    There was talent in Tampa Bay. They just needed a leader. They got the best there ever was.

  • Bucs rookie's peace sign to Tyreek Hill was petty revenge months in the making

    The Chiefs star flashed a peace sign at the rookie on a regular season TD. Winfield remembered.