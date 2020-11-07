Meet Dude, the Goldendoodle helping paramedics deal with trauma of Old Quebec attacks

Éric Hamel expected the worst when he got a phone call at around 10:30 p.m. on Halloween. He was told there were possibly multiple victims following an attack in the streets of Old Quebec. As the clinical director for Quebec's paramedics' cooperative, the Coopérative des techniciens ambulanciers du Québec (CTAQ), Hamel was dispatched to the crime scene to triage the victims.

Two people, Suzanne Clermont and François Duchesne, died that night. Five others were injured and taken to hospital.

During the intervention, Hamel's Goldendoodle, called Dude, waited patiently in the car. Dude's work started at around 1:30 a.m, when first responders headed back to the dispatch centre.

Dude's full-time job, Hamel said, is to get petted.

"That night he just lay down in the middle of everyone — it just calmed us," Hamel said.

Dude was introduced to the team in 2019 as a therapy dog to help paramedics defuse some of the stress they experience on the job.

Whenever a particularly difficult event happens — calls involving children, for example — Dude is there.

He's part of a larger plan the co-op has in place to support staff.

In the early hours of November 1, a social worker was also on site as colleagues came together to talk — and process — what had happened.

View photos Submitted by Éric Hamel More

"Medics are like a couple," Hamel said. "They like to go through things together."

When someone breaks down, Dude goes straight to them, Hamel said. "We see medics getting down on their knees, and they just cry on Dude."

Change in culture

Dude wasn't destined to be a therapy dog.

A few years ago, Hamel's children convinced him to get a new dog even though he already had his hands full with two others. But slowly, Hamel and his partner noticed how people were drawn to him.

Hamel consulted with other first responders' units, including some in Ottawa and Calgary that have similar programs.

After being trained and evaluated by Caring Paws Animal Therapy in Montreal, Dude was officially hired in November 2019.

He accompanies Hamel 24/7 and hangs around the office during normal work days, when staff can throw the ball around and give him a cuddle before hitting the road.

His presence takes the edge off a job where the stakes are always high, Hamel said.

"Psychologically and scientifically, it is proven your stress hormones will go down when you interact with an animal," Hamel said.

Hamel started working as a paramedic in 1988, at a time when defusing, an intervention where people debrief immediately after a critical incident, didn't exist.

"Before, you were on the job, you saw something like that, and after that you got another call and it was not OK to talk about it," Hamel said.

View photos Submitted by Éric Hamel More

Story continues