Meet the Doctors Taking to the High Seas to Perform Abortions

Maddie Bender
·7 min read
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

When states cracked down on gambling in the 20th century, Americans took their money offshore to casino boats in the Mississippi River and along the Pacific Coast. They reasoned that once a vessel was more than 12 nautical miles offshore, it would be outside of U.S. territorial waters—and therefore wouldn’t have to abide by gambling restrictions.

Inspired by these boats, one doctor is betting on these same legal loopholes to set up a floating health clinic in the Gulf of Mexico and offer comprehensive reproductive care, including surgical abortions. It’s not a completely new idea, and it’s not uncontroversial, either: Some wonder whether the idea is more of a performative gimmick than a feasible solution to reproductive care, and there are a slew of legal issues to take into account, too. But all agree that it is the kind of workaround that will proliferate in a post-Roe America.

Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the University of California, San Francisco, founded the nonprofit PRROWESS to build a floating health clinic and provide access to reproductive health care for residents of the southern portions of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.

“If you look at people in the southernmost parts of Texas and Louisiana—even if people pay for them—they cannot get to an unrestricted state in a day,” Autry told The Daily Beast. “If you're a single parent, or a sole caregiver, or you just can't take time away from your family, or it's not workable for your life, then this may be the closest, quickest way for you to get care.”

Autry’s plan is to purchase a vessel and retrofit it to clinical standards so that doctors on board can provide everything from STI testing and treatment, to contraceptives, to surgical abortions. Militaries and Mercy Ships have been offering medical care for years at sea. Autry added that there’s no reason to think that procedures “would be more complicated in a clinic on water than a clinic on land.”

Once PRROWESS sources a vessel, Autry predicted it will be able to set sail within a year and provide care for up to 20 patients a day. The boat will be anchored offshore, and patients would have to find their own way of getting to the clinic, which could be up to two hours away by water taxi.

While this vessel could offer a novel way for Americans to access abortions, it’s not an entirely new concept. When Autry first started looking into the possibility of a floating clinic, she quickly learned of Women on Waves, a Dutch nonprofit created in 1999 by physician Rebecca Gomperts that sails “abortion ships” internationally to countries that restrict or ban abortions. Like with U.S. gambling ships, a country’s penal code no longer applies when you sail beyond its territorial waters, so Gomperts’ crew can legally offer abortions by giving patients medication like mifepristone and misoprostol.

Though the abortion ships have provided hundreds of medical abortions total, Gomperts told The Daily Beast that the primary goal of Women on Waves to draw attention to countries’ abortion bans rather than provide care to as many people as possible. For one, it’s oftentimes easier to order abortion medicine and receive it in the mail or via drone than traveling to a port and boarding a vessel. Moreover, vessels are limited by personnel, space, and climate—it’s hard to keep a vessel afloat during hurricane season, for example, let alone perform an abortion on one.

<div class="inline-image__title">1228680757</div> <div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Women on Waves abortion boat dubbed Aurora in 2001 that offered abortions to women in international waters off the Irish coast.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Robert Vos via Getty</div>
1228680757

Women on Waves abortion boat dubbed Aurora in 2001 that offered abortions to women in international waters off the Irish coast.

Robert Vos via Getty

“I think the project is very valuable in that it really makes the problem—abortion restrictions—visible,” Gomperts said. “In terms of actual abortion access, it doesn't add a lot to what is existing.”

Still, Gomperts has accrued best practices for other offshore reproductive care ventures over the decades she has operated Women on Waves—the kind of knowledge one can only amass by being sued repeatedly and unsuccessfully by one’s opponents.

Ventures should start small, she said: The bigger the boat, the more hoops that less-than-ecstatic port officials can make it jump through when it comes into port. In her estimation, a fleet of smaller boats would be more cost-effective and harder to detain than a vessel the size of a cruise ship. And a vessel that performs surgical abortions would have to be kept steady during the medical procedures.

Lawsuits against Gomperts’ vessels have thus far not held water in court. Even so, she said that the organization keeps a lawyer on standby during every voyage in case there are problems. “And usually, even though they're not justified, there will be legal problems,” she said.

Isaak Hurst, the founder and principal attorney at International Maritime Group, told The Daily Beast that performing abortions and providing reproductive care on an offshore vessel is a “captivating idea” but would require quite a bit of specialized legal knowledge to keep it above board.

“It's most maritime lawyers' dream, because it requires tremendous amounts of legal work,” he said.

The courts haven’t issued clear guidance on a string of pertinent issues, including transferring people and cargo to and from the vessel; using a middleman like a water taxi service; and engaging in a practice offshore that is legal in one state but criminalized in another.

Hurst said that a key to maritime law is the “flag” of a vessel, or what country it is legally registered in. To skirt any future federal legislation restricting abortion, an organization like PRROWESS would want to register their vessel in a country where abortion will remain unrestricted.

Another wrinkle in Autry’s plan could be the crew: U.S. citizens can be held liable for federal crimes they commit even when they are not on U.S. soil, Mary Ziegler, a University of California, Davis law professor who specializes in reproductive legal history, told The Daily Beast. Though a reproductive health clinic moored outside U.S. territorial waters is likely a safe legal wager for now, a future Republican legislative majority or presidency could criminalize abortion at the federal level. Therefore, Hurst said it would be best to employ a crew from countries where abortions are legal.

Unfortunately, there’s a Catch-22 to the plan since only vessels built and registered in the U.S. with an American crew can freely transport people and goods from port to port without being encumbered by regulations, according to U.S. maritime law. The best bet for a group like PRROWESS is to be upfront and transparent with seeking permission from the Coast Guard—or else become a pirate ship, Hurst said.

Finally, they must also consider how neutral—or biased—a country’s judicial system is, Gomperts said.

“In most of the countries where we did sail to and had court cases, we could rely on judges being neutral,” she explained. “One of the concerns I would have in the U.S. is that there's not a lot of legal justice.”

Ultimately, the finances and potential legal liabilities don’t make the venture seem feasible to Hurst. “The expense associated with vessels is tremendous,” he said. “Respecting the idea that you want to help as many people as you can while getting a bang for your buck, this would really not be a cost-effective approach to doing good.”

But Ziegler said it might be the only option for those whom a vessel would aim to serve. Some organizations may decide that the benefits outweigh the legal risks and wait and see what consequences will meet them. At this moment, all activism is needed, no matter the risk, Gomperts added.

“I will never tell anybody what type of activism they should or shouldn't do,” Gomperts said. “I think everybody needs to do whatever they can at the moment, considering the desperate circumstances now, and the many women who are suffering. Anything that can help people find access to health care is useful.”

In other words, it’s all-hands-on-deck.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why is NC spending millions in taxpayer money on centers that mislead pregnant people?

    Pro-choice advocate: Now more than ever, pregnant people in NC deserve accurate information when deciding on abortion. | Opinion

  • Josh Hawley's Home State Newspaper Chides Him As 'Laughingstock'

    Hawley's been widely ridiculed since video showed him fleeing Capitol rioters not long after saluting them.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t