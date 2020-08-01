Meet Dexter! Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Adopt Adorable Puppy: 'Our Tiny Best Friend'

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are puppy parents!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Friday, the "Physical" singer, 24, announced that she and her model boyfriend adopted a dog together, who they adorably named Dexter.

The Grammy winner introduced the puppy on Instagram, sharing several photos of their new "tiny bestfriend" snuggling up to the couple.

"Thank you @thelabellefoundation," Lipa wrote, tagging the Los Angeles-based animal rescue where they adopted Dexter. "HE'S PERFECT 🤍."

Anwar's pregnant sister, Gigi Hadid, couldn't help but gush over the new addition to the family. "My nephew A VERY GOOD BOY 🪐 DEXTO FROM ABOVE™️," she commented.

In the series of photos, Dexter is seen wearing a blue sherpa sweater and a matching blue collar.

The couple also snapped an adorable selfie together with Dexter sandwiched between the pair.

Dexter sweetly nuzzled himself inside a jean jacket in another picture and curls up on top of Lipa's legs in another.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

RELATED: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Introduces His New Puppy: 'Asher Meet the World'

Lipa also captured a too-cute model shot of Dexter posing in a bushel of flowers. In the photo, fans can see that Dexter has a tiny white stripe on his chest.

Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua Lipa/Instagram

RELATED: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary: '365 Days Joined at the Hip with You'

The exciting puppy news comes nearly two months after the pair celebrated their one-year anniversary.

"Nothing sweeter than 365 days joint at the hip with you," Lipa captioned a set of her favorite photos from their relationship thus far.

"1 year ago today we went on our first date... crazy how the best times fly by so quick @anwarhadid I love you," the Grammy winner also shared on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

Lipa first sparked romance rumors with the 21-year-old brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid in summer 2019 with a PDA-packed outing at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London. Then, they stepped out together at New York Fashion Week in September.

Months later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2019 American Music Awards.