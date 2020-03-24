Meet Daisy! Selena Gomez Introduces Cute Puppy She Is Fostering While Social Distancing to Fans

Selena Gomez has a new furry family member to keep her company while she practices social distancing.

During her Instagram Live on Tuesday afternoon, the Rare singer, 27, introduced fans to Daisy, the sweet puppy she is fostering.

Gomez’s other dog, Winnie, can be seen licking and pawing at Daisy in the video.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Selena Gomez/Instagram

“Winnie and Daisy are getting along very well,” Gomez notes.

She continues: “I know a few friends that are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place … I couldn’t help it, I have to keep her.”

Other celebrities are doing their part to make sure shelter animals have a loving home during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Dog for a Walk in a Baby Carriage, Jokes She’s the ‘Homeschool PE Teacher’

While filming the sixth season of Netflix hit Queer Eye in Texas earlier this month, Antoni Porowski stopped by Austin Pets Alive! and found an adorable pit-beagle mix named Neon to take in.

Austin Pets Alive/Facebook

“Hi guys. So I’m at Austin Pets Alive! and I’m here fostering little baby Neon,” Porowski, 36, said in a clip posted by the shelter.

“It’s very important for us to support our local shelters because they’re getting a lot less foot traffic,” he said, while cuddling up to the sweet pup. “If you can’t commit to adopting, I would encourage fostering as well.”

RELATED: Wisconsin Humane Society Finds Home for Every Animal Up for Adoption: ‘We’re Near Tears’

A few days later, actor Kyle Chandler and his wife Kathryn adopted a dog, Clive, from the same shelter.

Shelters across the country are encouraging animal lovers to foster a pet during the coronavirus pandemic, citing the choice as a way to help rescues, pets, and your own mental health during this difficult time.

Story continues

“Animal shelters across the country are having to deal with an increase of dogs and cats in need of homes because fewer people are visiting shelters right now, and in some cases, shelters are having to temporarily close to the public,” Julie Castle the CEO of Best Friends Animal Society, told PEOPLE. “Some animal shelters are already seeing an increase in intake, and many are bracing themselves for the possibility of fewer adoptions and fewer foster homes, and are concerned about limited space.”

“It’s not only safe to keep pets in the home, but also beneficial, as they can serve as a source of comfort during a crisis,” Castle added. “The companionship of pets has been shown to reduce stress and lower anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure when the news from the outside world is distressing.”

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life makes you happier and healthier.

If you’re looking for more information, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provides resources and information about rescuing animals and companion animal safety.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.