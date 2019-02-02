Meet the cutest, most adorable starting lineups for Puppy Bowl 2019
Meet the cutest, most adorable starting lineups for Puppy Bowl 2019
The Puppy Bowl is back for a 15th year in 2019 in an attempt to distract football fans from Super Bowl 53.
This year's Puppy Bowl features 36 puppies on Team Ruff and Team Fluff from different shelters across the U.S., Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Two of the puppers in this year's starting lineup have special needs. Keep an eye out for Bumble, who is hearing-impaired and a member of Team Fluff, and Will, a three-legged cutie, also representing Team Fluff.
As always, these puppies are adorable and adoptable, so we've got photos of all the participants for both Team Ruff and Team Fluff.
You can find out how to watch the 2019 Puppy Bowl here.
1 Astro
Team Fluff, Animal Friends Humane Society
2 Ace
Team Fluff, Virginia Beach SPCA
3 Alexander
Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue
4 Flo
Team Ruff, Helen Woodward Animal Center
5 Bee
Team Ruff, The Sato Project
6 Bella
Team Ruff, The Sato Project
7 Brady
Team Fluff, Dog Star Rescue
8 Brooklyn
Team Fluff, AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue
9 Bugsy
Team Ruff, The Sato Project
10 Bumble
Team Fluff, Double J Dog Ranch
11 Clara
Team Fluff, Florida Little Dogs Rescue
12 Dawn
Team Fluff, Citizens for Animal Protection
13 Emmitt
Team Ruff, Planned Pethood
14 Marisol
Team Fluff, Territorio de Zaguates
15 Lola
Team Fluff, Florida Little Dog Rescue
16 Maisey
Team Fluff, Jersey Girls Animal Rescue
17 Gallagher
Team Fluff, Pet Rescue and Transport
18 Foles
Team Fluff, Providence Animal Center
19 George
Team Ruff, Nevada SPCA
20 Hank
Team Ruff, Green Dogs Unleashed
21 Harry
Team Ruff, The Sato Project
22 Smudge
Team Fluff, Animal Friends Humane Society
23 Melody
Team Fluff, Memphis Humane Society
24 Moses
Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue
25 Pirate
Team Ruff, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria
26 Pistachio
Team Ruff, Every Dog Counts Rescue
27 Scooter
Team Fluff, Virginia Beach SPCA
28 Flora
Team Fluff, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
29 Remington
Team Fluff, Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom
30 Ziggy
Team Ruff, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue
31 Scotch
Team Ruff, Paw Works
32 Shy Boy
Team Ruff, SPCA LA
33 Sierra
Team Ruff, Muddy Paws
34 Violet
Team Ruff, Vanderpump Dog Foundation
35 Whitney
Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs
36 Will
Team Fluff, Doodle Rock Rescue