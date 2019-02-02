Meet the cutest, most adorable starting lineups for Puppy Bowl 2019

Sporting News

    The Puppy Bowl is back for a 15th year in 2019 in an attempt to distract football fans from Super Bowl 53. 

    This year's Puppy Bowl features 36 puppies on Team Ruff and Team Fluff from different shelters across the U.S., Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. Two of the puppers in this year's starting lineup have special needs. Keep an eye out for Bumble, who is hearing-impaired and a member of Team Fluff, and Will, a three-legged cutie, also representing Team Fluff. 

    As always, these puppies are adorable and adoptable, so we've got photos of all the participants for both Team Ruff and Team Fluff. 

    You can find out how to watch the 2019 Puppy Bowl here.

  • 1 Astro

    Team Fluff, Animal Friends Humane Society 

  • 2 Ace

    Team Fluff, Virginia Beach SPCA

  • 3 Alexander

    Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue

  • 4 Flo

    Team Ruff, Helen Woodward Animal Center 

  • 5 Bee

    Team Ruff, The Sato Project 

  • 6 Bella

    Team Ruff, The Sato Project 

  • 7 Brady

    Team Fluff, Dog Star Rescue 

  • 8 Brooklyn

    Team Fluff, AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue 

  • 9 Bugsy

    Team Ruff, The Sato Project 

  • 10 Bumble

    Team Fluff, Double J Dog Ranch 

  • 11 Clara

    Team Fluff, Florida Little Dogs Rescue 

  • 12 Dawn

    Team Fluff, Citizens for Animal Protection 

  • 13 Emmitt

    Team Ruff, Planned Pethood 

  • 14 Marisol

    Team Fluff, Territorio de Zaguates

  • 15 Lola

    Team Fluff, Florida Little Dog Rescue 

  • 16 Maisey

    Team Fluff, Jersey Girls Animal Rescue 

  • 17 Gallagher

    Team Fluff, Pet Rescue and Transport 

  • 18 Foles

    Team Fluff, Providence Animal Center 

  • 19 George

    Team Ruff, Nevada SPCA

  • 20 Hank

    Team Ruff, Green Dogs Unleashed 

  • 21 Harry

    Team Ruff, The Sato Project 

  • 22 Smudge

    Team Fluff, Animal Friends Humane Society 

  • 23 Melody

    Team Fluff, Memphis Humane Society 

  • 24 Moses

    Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs Rescue 

  • 25 Pirate

    Team Ruff, Animal Welfare League of Alexandria 

  • 26 Pistachio

    Team Ruff, Every Dog Counts Rescue 

  • 27 Scooter

    Team Fluff, Virginia Beach SPCA 

  • 28 Flora

    Team Fluff, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

  • 29 Remington

    Team Fluff, Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom

  • 30 Ziggy

    Team Ruff, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue 

  • 31 Scotch

    Team Ruff, Paw Works 

  • 32 Shy Boy

    Team Ruff, SPCA LA

  • 33 Sierra

    Team Ruff, Muddy Paws

  • 34 Violet

    Team Ruff, Vanderpump Dog Foundation 

  • 35 Whitney

    Team Ruff, Big Fluffy Dogs

  • 36 Will

    Team Fluff, Doodle Rock Rescue 

