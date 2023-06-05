Meet Coquette Makeup, the Latest Spin on Barbiecore

Think Barbie, but make it extra-dreamy.

Let's face the truth: It's becoming impossible to avoid the Barbiefication of all things, especially when it comes to beauty trends. As we count down the days to Great Gerwig's highly anticipated film, Barbie, it's becoming increasingly clear that Barbiecore is here to stay. And in terms of makeup, that means thinking pink.

And all pinks are welcome, if the newest trend — coquette makeup — is any indication. Inspired by a softer, more ethereal feel, think of coquette makeup as Barbiecore's more romantic sister; it goes heavy on the blush and big on dewy, radiant skin. Here's how to recreate the look for yourself.

What Is Coquette Makeup?

For those who have yet to encounter coquette makeup on their FYP (since it is, no surprise, yet another TikTok trend), it's "über-feminine, a touch romantic, flirtatiously playful, and nostalgic," says makeup artist Michelle Clark, senior national artist at MAC Cosmetics.

In practice, that means it emphasizes colors like soft-focus pinks, a shimmer finish, and, importantly, flushed cheeks — which adds to its hyper-feminine feel.



How to Create Coquette Makeup

First, know that the key product to getting coquette makeup right is your blush. ""It is absolutely non-negotiable," says Clark. "It centers the makeup, as it wraps the upper cheekbone and goes onto the lid and through the crease." Once you have your blush of choice in hand, you're ready to go.

Start with a dewy foundation for that radiant glow. Once you set your base, you're ready for your blush. "Sweep a radiant pink blush on the apples of the cheek and be generous," Clark says. "It's meant to be obvious." Since the goal is for the pink to stand out on your skin, opt for a crreamy formula, like MAC Cosmetics Cheeky Devil Glowplay Blush or Saie Dew Blush, in a vivid color that's buildable and easily blends for a diffused look.

Sweep the color across the bridge of the nose to get a defined yet natural flush. Then, using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, take that same shade through the crease of the eye and blend it in.

For a romantic monochromatic look, Clark recommends applying a soft-pink highlighter to the inner corner of the eyes to match your flush. Finally, make sure the pink on your lips also matches the pink you have defining the cheeks.

Pro tip: What you can do, especially if you have darker skin, is to DIY your own blush with a mid-tone pink lipstick. "Customize a cheek, eye, lip color using by mixing the lip color into a dab of foundation to create a soft, pink blush," she says. "Then, wrap that onto the eyes as well — and add that lip color to lips and blend it with lip liner."

Finally, set the look with translucent powder and apply a lengthening mascara for a dramatic curl on your lashes — and consider your coquette makeup look complete.



