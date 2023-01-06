Meet "Cloud Skin": A Hybrid Makeup Solution for the Skin Minimalist

Stixx M
·1 min read

Pre-pandemic, my oily skin and I craved a matte foundation base. Spring of 2020 hit and suddenly we all went makeup-free. As the last two years have told the story, skin minimalism was the way to go. Within the last year, we've risen to makeup, no makeup" looks, and from that the trend of "Cloud skin' was birthed.

"Cloud skin" is a beat under the guise of a soft, light skin texture. Unlike glass skin that is shiny and reflective, this look is a perfect hybrid of the "makeup, no makeup" style that delicately blends and blurs and can suit everyone. "Cloud skin" is very editorial leaning, more so "Phresh off The Runway," as Rihanna would say. The key to the trend is to go for pearlescent finishes and, applying luminous moisturizers, opt for soft velvet foundations that give off that "lit from within" glow. If hydrated, prepped and primed correctly, the look is inclusive of all skin types and can look great throughout the day without the greasiness.

If you're looking for a plump, dewy yet matte finish, "Cloud skin" is the way to go. If the look works out for you, hit Hypebae's Beauty IG for a chance to be featured.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @faralevenemez

Latest Stories

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche gave Ontario bettors biggest returns in 2022

    TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon and the Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche gave Ontario sports bettors plenty of bang for their buck in 2022. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, MacKinnon and the Avs made Ontario sports bettors the most money overall last year. The province's sports-betting industry opened fully April 4. Colorado defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in last year's Stanley Cup final. After registering 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 65 regular-season games, MacKinnon

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai