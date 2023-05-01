Meet the celebrities vying to be crowned the greatest reality star of all time on The GOAT

It's time to find out which reality show reigns supreme... or, at least, which reality star reigns supreme in a new series that promises to be the ultimate competition.

On Monday, Amazon Freevee announced the TV personalities who will be vying to be crowned the greatest reality star of all time on The GOAT, hosted by Tosh.0's Daniel Tosh. Familiar faces from some of the biggest reality franchises of the past 25 years will live together in GOAT Manor, where they'll compete in mental, physical, and social challenges. Only one will emerge victorious with a cash prize and the title of the GOAT.

Wendell Holland from Survivor, Da'Vonne Rogers from Big Brother, Alyssa Edwards from Drag Race

Check out the full roster of reality show contestants in the running for the title of GOAT below:

Tayshia Adams (The Bachelor franchise)

Joe Amabile (The Bachelor franchise, Dancing with the Stars)

Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

CJ Franco (FBoy Island)

Wendell Holland (Survivor)

Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge)

Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé)

Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match)

Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

The series, which started production last month in Atlanta, is executive produced by Tosh, Elan Gale (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island), showrunner Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Jury Duty), Michael Friedman (The Hills, The Bachelor franchise), Howard T. Owens (Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Isabel San Vargas (Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Ben Silverman (Hillary, Running Wild with Bear Grylls), Audrey Smith (FBoy Island), and Matthew M. Welty (Pooch Perfect).

There's no premiere date yet, but when it arrives you'll be able to watch it on Amazon Freevee (the free streaming service formerly known as IMDb TV).

