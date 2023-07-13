Meet the Cast of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty': All About Their Lives Beyond Cousins Beach

From their previous roles to off-screen relationships, here’s what to know about the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Get ready to return to Cousins Beach with season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty!

The Amazon Prime Video series is adapted from Jenny Han’s best-selling book trilogy of the same name and follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates friendships and relationships over the course of a summer in the fictional Cousins Beach.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered in June 2022, marking the second novel adaptation for Han. She is also the bestselling author and executive producer of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, and producers and writers were eager to adapt The Summer I Turned Pretty into a series.

"There had been interest over the years," she told PEOPLE in June 2022. "But I always said no, and now I think it's because I actually really wanted to be able to do it myself — and to do it the way that I envisioned it."

While the books are largely told from Belly’s point of view, Han — who acts as a writer, co-showrunner and executive producer of the show — made it a point to follow each of the characters with more depth in the TV series, including Belly’s mom Laurel (Jackie Chung).

"I was really interested in seeing women at different points in their lives, coming of age," Han told PEOPLE. "Belly is coming of age, and so is Laurel — coming out of a divorce, and she's about to be at a big emotional crossroads where her life is changing in really big ways."

The show’s second season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video with a three-episode drop on July 14, 2023. New episodes will air weekly, leading up to the finale on Aug. 18. This season will follow the story of the trilogy's second book, It's Not Summer Without You.

Ahead, here’s everything to know about the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Lola Tung, 20, plays Isabel “Belly” Conklin, the show’s teenage protagonist, who is navigating friendships and relationships while on her yearly summer vacation to Cousins Beach.

With the actress only a few years older than her character, Tung told PEOPLE in June 2022 that she tapped into many of her own experiences for the show.

"This was the summer that she was really discovering who she was and who she wanted to be and creating her own path and finding her independence. And I related to that a lot,” she said. "I'm in that period of my life where I'm figuring things out and I'm sort of coming into my own as well, so getting to do that in her shoes has been really cool."

Born in New York City, the actress graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2020. She was a freshman studying at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama when she submitted her audition tape for the show in early 2021.

Marking her acting debut, Tung’s breakout role in The Summer I Turned Pretty places her in the middle of a love triangle between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher. As for her personal take on the debate over who is best for Belly, the actress told PEOPLE she’s firmly on “Team Belly” and worked hard to develop all her character’s relationships on the show.

"I root for what she wants and what makes her happy,” Tung said. "I put a lot of weight on all of the one-on-one scenes with the boys, because those relationships are so important in the story and to Belly — her relationships with Conrad and Jeremiah and Cam.”

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Christopher Briney, 25, plays Conrad Fisher, Belly’s childhood crush and the older son of Susannah Fisher.

Briney told POPSUGAR in June 2022 that he initially didn’t like the character, who is very distant in the first season. "When I first read the book and when the script started coming in, I was like, 'This dude kind of sucks.’ He's really rude and he's not telling people how he feels, and that's why he's in all this trouble," he said.

But, he grew to understand the character better as he delved deeper into the role. "He's just young and ... just trying to keep it together for the people he loves," the actor explained. "Yes, he owes an apology to some people in the world, but he's 17. He can make mistakes. He's going to continue to make mistakes, and he's just hurt."

Born and raised in Connecticut, the actor moved to N.Y.C. to attend Pace University, where he studied acting for film, TV, voiceover and commercial. He’s also appeared in the film Daliland and will take on the role of Aaron Samuels in Paramount Pictures’ Mean Girls: The Musical.

As for his personal life, Briney has been dating girlfriend Isabel Machado since 2021.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Gavin Casalegno, 23, plays Jeremiah Fisher, Conrad’s younger brother and another love interest for Belly.

He started acting in 2010, and his credits include guest appearances on The Vampire Diaries and Walker. Casalegno has also starred in a few films like Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, When the Game Stands Tall and the upcoming wrestling film Queen of the Ring.

For his breakout role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Casalegno couldn’t believe how connected he was to the character of Jeremiah.

“I actually told Jenny this the first time [I met] her. I was like, 'Did you talk to my mom or something? How? Did you read my diary? What's going on?' ” he told POPSUGAR in June 2022. “I was like, you know, this character is so similar to who I am, it would be a shame if I didn't do it.”

As for the exact ways in which he’s similar to his character, Casalegno said: “Just Jeremiah's happy-go-lucky attitude, his wanting to be the life of the party, that golden retriever kind of feel, but also deep down that insecure and maybe lacking confidence Jeremiah that you don't get to see very often. And I think he carries a lot more weight on his shoulders than is shown.”

In his personal life, the star began dating model and actress Larsen Thompson in 2016. While neither has confirmed their breakup, Thompson has removed all photos of the pair on her Instagram.

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Sean Kaufman, 23, plays Steven Conklin, Belly’s older brother. While the character is not prominent in the books, Steven has his own storyline in the show.

“There is something beautiful about having a flawed character, not only from an actor's perspective but from an audience's perspective, because it allows one to sympathize with the character,” Kaufman told Timid Magazine about his role. “Steven is that perfect example for me — throughout the show, he is constantly messing up, as all kids do (very much), while he learns to grow up and become a ‘man.’ "

Kaufman added, "He constantly falls on his face but is always there to admit his missteps, apologize for his mistakes, and learn from them, truly solidifying his growth from a boy to a man.”

Born in N.Y.C., he graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and studied acting at the State University of New York at Purchase's Acting Conservatory for four years. He’s also had a recurring guest star role on Manifest.

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Rain Spencer, 24, plays Taylor, Belly’s childhood best friend.

Right before the release of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Spencer made her acting debut in Good Girl Jane. The drama film premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and featured the actress in the lead role, starring alongside Andie MacDowell and Patrick Gibson.

When it came to releasing two major projects at the same time, Spencer told Grazia Magazine: “My role is the complete opposite of Jane. If they were in a room together, they would absolutely hate each other. They wouldn’t be friends, but I love them both. This project [The Summer I Turned Pretty] is helping me develop my craft further, and I’ve made such amazing bonds. I couldn’t be more excited.”

David Iacono as Cam

Prime Video

David Iacono, 21, plays Cam, a Cousins Beach local and Belly’s first boyfriend. While the character doesn’t appear in the second and third novels, the actor will be back for season 2.

“I’d just want to see the guy happy — and maybe a little more comfortable in his own life,” Iacono told Grazia Magazine about Cam’s story moving forward. “It’s interesting because he’s a character the audience only really sees through the lens of his relationship to Belly, so I’d be so interested in seeing him in a different context, more grounded in his own circumstances. But ultimately, I think he deserves happiness, whatever that means.”

Born in N.Y.C., the actor graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2020. He guest-starred on several TV shows like The Flight Attendant and The Good Doctor before landing his first leading role as Eddie in the Tubi film Cinnamon, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Summer Madison as Nicole Richardson

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Summer Madison plays Nicole, Belly’s big sister for the debutante ball and Conrad’s love interest in season 1.

Madison was born in Tallahassee, Florida, but moved to Los Angeles in 2022, according to her Instagram. The Summer I Turned Pretty is her first major role, but she has also appeared in The Wonder Years, Teenage Bounty Hunters and Amazon Prime Video’s Emergency.

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Peter Taylor/Prime Video

Jackie Chung, 62, plays Laurel Park, Belly and Steven’s mom, who has been lifelong friends with Susannah Fisher. The actress hadn’t read the books before auditioning for the show but was immediately drawn to the character based on the script.

“I liked Laurel right away. I think her humor is so funny. I think it's one of the things I share with the character is our similar humor,” Chung told Collider in October 2022. “So I was excited about it and I had seen the To All the Boys films. So I was already familiar with Jenny's work. And I love that she is obviously an Asian American woman creating Asian American stories. So I was excited at the thought of working with her.”

She added: “I love seeing this girl figuring out her life and who she is, and the romance, and love, and also the friendship between Laurel and Susannah and how deep it is. Those were the things, I think, that stood out to me initially.”

Chung is a theater actress who has performed in several plays, including Quack, different words for the same thing and Fast Company. She’s also guest-starred on episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and Deadbeat.

In addition to performing, Chung graduated from Stanford University. She is married to Hunters actor Louis Ozawa, and they share two children together.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah “Beck” Fisher

Dana Hawley/Prime Video

Rachel Blanchard, 47, plays Susannah Fisher, Laurel’s best friend, as well as Conrad and Jeremiah’s mother.

As for what it was like to have the author Han on set, Blanchard told The List it was "invaluable" because she "knows the stories inside and out."

"If you ever had any questions you could go directly to the source," Blanchard said. "She's a very giving collaborator and producer and creator, so if you had any questions, you could ask her. She helped inform the character and helped flesh out the world even more than it already was on the page ... She really set the tone for an incredible work experience.”

The Canadian actress is best known for her roles as Cher Horowitz in the Clueless TV series, Roxanne Richardson in 7th Heaven and Emma Trakarsky in You Me Her. Most recently, she starred alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in the thriller Deep Water, which was released in March 2022.

In her personal life, Blanchard is married to composer Jeremy Turner.

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Prime Video

Alfredo Narciso, 49, plays Cleveland Castillo, a novelist who mentors Conrad and is a love interest for Belly’s mom Laurel.

He’s appeared in several other TV shows, including Manifest, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, House of Cards and Homeland. Narciso’s film credits include Demolition and The Dark Tower, based on the novel by Stephen King.

An accomplished theater actor, Narciso made his Broadway debut in 2005’s A Streetcar Named Desire. He’s also performed in several Off-Broadway plays, including Tiny Beautiful Things, Basilica and The Drunken City.

He was born in Wisconsin and has been married to Elizabeth Narciso, an actress and dancer, since 2019.

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Prime Video

Tom Everett Scott, 52, plays Adam Fisher, Conrad and Jeremiah’s father.

The Massachusetts native has previously appeared in several TV series, including 13 Reasons Why, I’m Sorry, Southland and Reign. He’s also starred in a few blockbuster films like Because I Said So, La La Land and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

In 2021, the actor celebrated the soundtrack for That Thing You Do! going platinum 25 years after its 1996 release. He played Guy Patterson, an aspiring jazz drummer, in the musical that was directed by Tom Hanks. The cast of the film also hosted a virtual watch-along session with fans in 2020 to raise money for MusiCares.

Scott has been married to Jenny Gallagher since 1997, and they share two children together.

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Prime Video

Colin Ferguson, 50, plays John Conklin, Belly and Steven’s father.

Born in Canada, the actor began his career in the 1990s, appearing in several TV movies like A Prayer in the Dark and Night Sins. His first major role was playing Jack Carter on Eureka, which aired from 2006 to 2012. Ferguson directed three episodes of the sci-fi show and also served as a producer.

Some of the actor’s other notable roles include guest appearances on The Vampire Diaries, Haven, Cedar Cove and starring in the film Because I Said So alongside his costar Scott. In real life, Ferguson is married to Lindsay Thompson, with whom he shares one son.

Minnie Mills as Shayla Wang

Prime Video

Minnie Mills, 21, plays Shayla Wang, one of the debutantes and Steven’s girlfriend in season 1.

The actress was born in London and signed with Wilhelmina Models as a child to model for brands like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Starring in season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty was her first major Hollywood role. Mills’ character wasn’t in the original books and was written into the show after Han saw her audition for a different role.

“It is still so surreal to me, and I am so honored to have been trusted to help create Shayla and bring her to life,” Mills told Wonderland magazine in July 2022. “She was a blank slate and the creators were so open to collaboration and really let me find myself in Shayla and make her my own.”

While Shayla was a large part of season 1, Mills announced in April 2023 that she wouldn’t be reprising her role for the second season.

“Playing Shayla was such a privilege, she taught me so much and helped me grow not only as an actor, but as a person. To be able to portray a piece of the representation I’ve always wanted to see on screen was a dream come true and meant the world to me,” she wrote in part on Instagram. “Thank you for supporting her, and thank you for supporting me.”

Mills is currently studying neuroscience at Columbia University, according to her LinkedIn.

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Courtesy of Prime Video

Elsie Fisher, 20, joins the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty in season 2 as Skye. The character is not featured in the books.

“It’s truly better than I could have ever hoped for. Especially because I had nerves stepping into a pre-established show,” Fisher told E! News in 2022 about joining the series. “We get to create this whole new person. Part of what really drew me to the project is that I get to play a person that still feels very true to myself, but is different from the kind of character people have seen me play before.”

Fisher was born in Riverside, California, and started her acting career at age 5 when she voiced Agnes in the animated film Despicable Me. Fans will recognize Fisher as the lead from Bo Burnham’s 2018 film Eighth Grade, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for actress in a musical or comedy motion picture. Fisher has also starred in multiple horror movies, including Texas Chainsaw Massacre and My Best Friend’s Exorcism.

Even before landing a role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Fisher had already appeared in several TV shows. The young star played Joy Wilkes in Hulu’s Castle Rock and Katie Harris in season 3 of the HBO show Barry.



Kyra Sedgwick

Courtesy of Prime Video

Kyra Sedgwick, 57, is another new addition to the season 2 cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty, though her character has yet to be announced. She shared the casting news via Instagram in August 2022 and said she “couldn’t be more excited” to join the show.

The N.Y.C. native is a film and TV veteran who is best known for her role as Brenda Leigh Johnson on the TNT series The Closer, for which she also served as an executive producer. The show ran from 2005 to 2012 and earned the actress an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series and a Golden Globe for best actress in a TV series drama. Some of her other TV credits include Call Your Mother, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Ten Days in the Valley.

Sedgwick has also amassed several film credits over the years, appearing in Born on the Fourth of July, Lemon Sky, The Edge of Seventeen and Villains. Most recently, she made her big-screen directorial debut with the 2022 romantic comedy Space Oddity.

In her personal life, the multi-hyphenate star has been married to Kevin Bacon since 1988, and they share two children together.

Read the original article on People.