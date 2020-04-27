Meet the Cast of Your New Netflix Obsession, "Never Have I Ever"

Photo credit: Netflix

Get ready for your brand new Netflix obsession. The streaming giant just released their latest YA series, Never Have I Ever, and it is nothing like you've seen from them before. In the teen series, Devi is trying to move on with life after the death of her father. Now ready to take on the world, she enlists the help of her two BFFs to assist her in climbing the high school social ladder, while also getting her crush to notice her. Needless to say, it’s the high school drama you need to get you through quarantine rn. So get ready to meet a set of brand new characters and the awesome actors who bring them to life — because you're going to be obsessed by the time you finish watching this show.

Here are the cast and characters of Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

"Devi is spunky, sassy, and has all the attitude in the world. She wants to be there for her friends and tries to be there for her friends, even though she's not the greatest. And she tries to be the best daughter that she can," Maitreyi exclusively told Seventeen. "She's trying to figure out who she is as she goes through the adventures of high school and figuring out all the different dynamics that happened in her life. And, ,I think that it’s pretty great that Devi gets to go through all these different things and has such an amazing support team around her, between her friends and her family."



This is Maitreyi's first television role, which she earned after beating out 15,000 other applicants that also auditioned for the part in an open casting call.

Ramona Young as Eleanor

"Eleanor is a thespian. She's dramatic and she's in the theater club. She's ambitious about her artistic endeavors. Eleanor loves her friends and she's super stylish. I wish I was as stylish as Eleanor in real life," Ramona shared with Seventeen exclusively.

Ramona has starred in a number of projects like Blockers, Z Nation, The Real O'Neals, Santa Clarita Diet, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola

"Fabiola is very awkward. She's a very caring and loving friend to Devi and Eleanor. She likes to geek out with her robotics teammates. Fabiola is gay, but doesn't know that in the beginning of the season until she meets this beautiful girl and she starts to form a crush," Lee told Seventeen in an exclusive interview. "And then, for the first time, she'll figure out her sexual orientation and just [be put in] all these wacky situations that ends up in [her] trying to figure it out."

Lee previously appeared in Class of Lies as Bea and on Grown-ish as Naomi.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Paxton is the ultimate sports hottie of Sherman Oaks High School. He is the big swimming star and is the most popular guy in school. Devi has a crush on him and tries to make it her mission to sleep with him in high school.

Darren previously appeared in Turnt and This is Us.

Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross

Devi's biggest enemy when it comes to anything academic, Ben is a rich and lonely nerd. Despite having everything he could possibly want in life, he's is looking for some deeper connections in his life.

This is Jaren's first major TV role. He previously appeared in Tag and 90 Feet from Home.

Richa Moorjani as Kamala

Kamala is Devi's older and hotter cousin who is staying with her family as she studies in college. Despite her family's traditional attitude towards arranged marriage and work, she hopes to create her own future away from their pressures.

This is Richa's first leading TV role. She previously worked with creator, Mindy Kaling, on The Mindy Project as Geeta.

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar

Nalini is Devi's overprotective and traditional mother. After the loss of her husband, she deals with Devi's rebelliousness and tries her best to allow her to express herself, while also following traditions.

Poorna has had several big roles including leading roles in The Night Of and Gypsy. Along with Never Have I Ever, she is also appearing in Defending Jacob.

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Venkatesan

Devi's father who died right before the series begins, Mohan was the parent that most understood her throughout her life. He always had a positive outlook on everything and enjoyed moving from India to America.

Sedhil has had a number of big television roles including appearances in The Flash, New Amsterdam, and Reverie.

John McEnroe as Narrator











John McEnroe is a professional tennis player and commentator. In his career, he has won several Grand Slam titles in both singles and doubles. He is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

