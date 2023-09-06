Meet the cast of “Love Is Blind ”season 5

Raise a metallic goblet, because it's almost time to head back to the pods.

Season 5 of Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind drops Friday, Sept. 22. A new group of singles will mingle, date, and get engaged — all without ever seeing each other. Then those newly-engaged couples will move in together and plan their wedding, while simultaneously trying to discern if their physical connection is on par with the emotional bond they formed in the pods. Season 5 takes place in a brand-new city: Houston. Hopefully no one falls asleep mid-date this time around?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be back to host the 10-episode season, which has been described as "the most shocking yet." (Until season 6, no doubt.) The first four episodes will drop Sept. 22, followed by new episodes on Fridays leading up to the Oct. 13 finale. Meet the new Texas singles looking for love below.

Aaliyah

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Aaliyah

Age: 29

Occupation: ICU travel nurse

Carter

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Carter

Age: 30

Occupation: Construction

Chris

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Chris

Age: 28

Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Connor

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Connor

Age: 31

Occupation: Geoscientist

Efrain

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Efrain

Age: 27

Occupation: Software sales

Enoch

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Enoch

Age: 27

Occupation: Financial advisor

Erica

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Erica

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing manager

Ernesto

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Ernesto

Age: 32

Occupation: Supply chain manager, oil and gas

Estefania

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Estefania

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher/Dancer

Izzy

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Izzy

Age: 31

Occupation: Sales

Jared ("JP")

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Jared ("JP")

Age: 32

Occupation: Firefighter

Jarred

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Jarred

Age: 34

Occupation: University director

Johnie

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Johnie

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Josh

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Josh

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales Rep

Justice

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Justice

Age: 28

Occupation: Personal trainer

Linda

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Linda

Age: 32

Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

Lydia

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Lydia

Age: 32

Occupation: Geologist

Maris

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Maris

Age: 30

Occupation: HR specialist

Mayra

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Mayra

Age: 25

Occupation: Minister

Milton

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Milton

Age: 25

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Miriam

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Miriam

Age: 32

Occupation: Scientist

Paige

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Paige

Age: 32

Occupation: Stylist

Renee

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Renee

Age: 32

Occupation: Veterinarian

Robert

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Robert

Age: 30

Occupation: Special education teacher

Shondra

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Shondra

Age: 32

Occupation: Flight attendant

Stacy

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Stacy

Age: 34

Occupation: Director of operations

Taylor

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Taylor

Age: 26

Occupation: Teacher

Uche

Love Is Blind Season 05

Monty Brinton/Netflix Uche

Age: 34

Occupation: Lawyer / Entrepreneur

Love is Blind season 5 premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.

