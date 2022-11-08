Meet the new cast of Glass Onion suspects bedeviling Benoit Blanc

Maureen Lee Lenker
·6 min read
Meet the new cast of Glass Onion suspects bedeviling Benoit Blanc

A mystery is only as good as its prime suspects...and luckily, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a gallery of rogues fit for a murderous evening.

Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to the screen this holiday season (a special one-week theatrical engagement begins Nov. 23 before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23), and he has a whole new crop of mischief and untrustworthy sources to size up.

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery

John Wilson/NETFLIX

When he's mysteriously invited to the Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), for a weekend of fun and games, Blanc stumbles into a web of deception that only he can untangle — and writer-director Rian Johnson has once again assembled a starry ensemble cast to play off Craig's discerning detective.

For Johnson, it's not about gathering the biggest and most star-powered ensemble that he can, so much as finding actors who are right for the roles and happen to be available, one person at a time. "Inevitably it does end up getting tailored to the person in the part, but not in a completely revisionist way," Johnson explains of the Knives Out casting process. "Usually we try and cast people who are going to be able to come in and bring what's on the page to life. But like with any role in any movie, they end up making it their own."

But who exactly are these shadowy figures? We talked to the cast of Glass Onion to get the details behind their potentially murderous alter egos.

The Billionaire — Miles Bron (Edward Norton)

As self-inflated billionaire Miles Bron, Edward Norton gets to poke holes in a very specific archetype. "Miles is the furthest thing from an actual scientist," he says. "Miles will be highly recognizable to anybody who's watched the WeWork documentary or the Theranos documentary. He's high on self-regard and emblematic of the self-appointed tech Illuminati. Miles Bron has never had an original idea at any phase of his life — that's a good summation of him."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Brains — Cassandra Brand (Janelle Monáe)

Miles Brown is the ego of the operation, but his ex-business partner, Cassandra Brand (Janelle Monáe), was the brains. And the bad blood between them makes her a curious presence on this island holiday. But for Monáe's part, she wanted to draw on real women who have inspired her. "Andi is a tech entrepreneur and a natural-born leader — she's this magnet for people," Monáe says. "Andi is a genius. I wanted to make sure that was very clear, that this character wasn't hiding her genius, wasn't shrinking herself. I looked at a lot of women — Black women, women of color — in the tech industry, and how she dressed. Mellody Hobson, who runs an investment firm — Andi has a lot of her leadership qualities."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Supermodel — Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson)

Kate Hudson brings her sense of style and utmost glam to former model Birdie Jay. Birdie, who is perhaps the most vapid among a crowd of self-obsessed folks, has transitioned from her career in front of the camera to being a sweatpants entrepreneur. But Hudson warns not to be deceived by appearances. "As tone deaf as she is, don't sleep on Birdie," she quips. "She's not all dumb."

Kate Hudson: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Kate Hudson: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Assistant — Peg (Jessica Henwick)

With a former model comes a long-suffering assistant, and in Glass Onion, that is Jessica Henwick's Peg. Henwick calls her character "an amalgamation of all the various assistants that I have met in my time." She explains her complicated dynamic with Birdie, saying, "In the original script, she's not written as someone who doesn't like her job. Of all the characters, she was the blank slate. And I went in, and I was like, 'This is not going to be interesting if this is a woman who enjoys this job. This is probably someone who's tried to quit three or four times, and she can't bring herself to do it.' I thought, 'Let's make this more than just an assistant and employee relationship. It's like a toxic love/hate dynamic between the two of them.' Peg despises working for Birdie, but Birdie can't live without her. And Peg knows that. And Peg loves her. We'll go from arguing in one scene, and then the next scene we're drunk and my head is in her lap. That sums it up for me."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Scientist — Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Miles Bron may consider himself a tech genius, but it's Lionel Toussaint who is the true science wiz. Basing his character off NASA's Dr. Lonnie Johnson, Leslie Odom Jr. wasn't interested in playing a scientist who inhabited the stereotyped role of a pocket-protecting nerd. "Lionel's a scientist, but he's also worldly," he tells EW. "He's well-traveled, he's single. The scientists of my youth were lab-coated and bespectacled. There was a mold. But in all professions, you see people really bringing the specificity of who they are — the cultural specificity, the regional specificity and the things that make them unique. The call of our day is that you don't leave yourself at the door, you come in. I really wanted Lionel to bring all of who he was into the lab."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Politician — Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn)

Kathryn Hahn won't name names, but she did base her Connecticut governor and Senate candidate on several high-profile female politicians. What she really wants to talk about, however, is what Claire likes to drink. "There was a run of [jokes about] what kind of beverage that she would drink that made us laugh," Hahn giggles. "How Claire would take her wine: lukewarm white wine on ice. Room temp."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Influencer — Duke Cody (Dave Bautista)

Mansplaining Twitch influencers are a familiar archetype and Dave Bautista was determined to make Duke as cringey as possible. "I asked Rian if there was anybody in mind that he thought I should take a look at," the former wrestler relates. "There wasn't anybody in particular. He said, 'I don't want him to be based on anybody, especially somebody who's despicable and everyone in this world hates.' So, I put my own little twist on it, and I thought about the kind of guy, not necessarily an influencer, but a kind of guy in general that strikes me as douche-y. Guys that I really don't like. And I tried to be that guy."

Dave Bautista: Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Dave Bautista: Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

The Vixen — Whiskey (Madelyn Cline)

Introduced as the arm candy in Duke Cody's videos, Whiskey is far more duplicitous than she seems at first glance. Madelyn Cline executes a delicate dance as Whiskey, elevating her beyond a mere gold-digger. For Cline that meant knowing the script inside and out, and staying ten steps ahead to keep pace with the screenplay. "It's playing it as if it's the second time around somebody has watched it," she says. "The way you play it could have multiple meanings — it was finding those choices I could make with my character that could potentially be taken multiple ways. It's the ability to play innocent and guilty at the same time."

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview
Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Holiday Movie Preview

Make sure to check out EW's Holiday Movie Preview cover story on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Edward Norton invites us to solve his murder in first Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

    Rian Johnson's star-studded whodunnit hits theaters for one week on Nov. 23.

  • National Park Service Asks People to Stop Licking Toad that Causes Hallucinations

    Celebrities including Mike Tyson and HGTV's Christina Hall have previously admitted to using toad venom

  • The stars of <em>Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery</em> make merry at EW's cover shoot

    We gathered Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, and more for a holiday party-themed photo shoot.

  • Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Revealed Their Daughter's Face for the First Time Ever

    Kate Upton and Justin Verlander revealed their daughter's face for the first time after Justin won the world series!

  • Megan Fox Wears Sexy Halter Top On Nobu Date With Machine Gun Kelly

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a lunch date in Malibu at Nobu, dressed in their definiton of casual every day wear.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Canada camp in Bahrain 'devastated' by news of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau's broken leg

    Canada's first training session Monday at a pre-World Cup training camp in Bahrain was overshadowed with the panful news that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was back in the U.S., recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg. Crepeau was hurt playing for Los Angeles FC in Saturday's MLS Cup final. The injury occurred in extra time when the 28-year-old from Candiac, Que., charged out of his penalty box in search of an under-hit back pass, only to collide heavily with onrushing Philadelphia forward Co

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.