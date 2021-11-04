Meet Calgary's Top 7 Over 70 award winners

Calgary's Top 7 Over 70 winners have been announced, and they include Margaret Southern, left, and Miiksika'am, right. (Mike Symington/CBC - image credit)

Age is just a number, and these older Calgarians are proving just that after they were honoured by the city Wednesday for their contributions.

Every other year, seven city residents who started exceptional new ventures in their later years are recognized in the Top 7 Over 70 awards.

Those honoured have accomplishments in various realms, including business, philanthropy, arts, science and spiritual teaching.

Kim McConnell, the award chair, says these efforts have helped drive both the economy and communities forward.

The eldest recipient, 90-year-old Margaret Southern, is known for being the co-founder of Spruce Meadows and its Leg Up Foundation, which helps support several community initiatives in grassroot sports and education, among other things.

But in the past few years, she's also paved the way to bring a professional sport back to Calgary.

In 2016, Southern started Calgary's premier league soccer team, Cavalry FC, whose home field is at Spruce Meadows.

"For the young people who are playing soccer in Calgary, now they have something to look forward to when they finish because we have a great program for [them]."

Southern says her advice for those younger than her is to put an importance on travel and to continue to learn new things.

"I mean, here I am at 90 and now I'm trying to learn to speak Spanish," she said.

The youngest recipient, 73-year-old Blackfoot Elder Miiksika'am, or Clarence Wolfleg, is being recognized for his work as a spiritual leader.

Miiksika'am survived the residential school system of the 1950s and became a UN peacekeeper, longtime Siksika councillor and widely admired spiritual advisor at Mount Royal University.

In the past few years, he became a spiritual elder in his community — broadly sharing his wisdom and culture, as well as traditional blessings.

"I was encouraged to continue to help people because that's what I do. Whether in work, whether in teachings that I share," he said.

"All these things I received, the knowledge I have … it came from those people that lived the same journey as I did."

This year's Top 7 Over 70 winners are:

Margaret Southern: A 90-year-old businesswoman who changed the face of professional sport in Calgary.

Sherali Saju: An 83-year-old entrepreneur who privately supports mortgages and business loans for new Canadians.

Miiksika'am (Elder Clarence Wolfleg): A 73-year-old residential school survivor and spiritual elder who shares teachings with thousands.

Don Taylor: An 86-year-old who donates tens of millions of dollars to local educational, cultural and environmental initiatives.

Louis B. Hobson : A 77-year-old who has launched a myriad of theatrical initiatives.

Bonnie Kaplan: A 74-year-old scientist who has written a bestselling book and researched new pathways for treating mental health.

Murray McCann: An 82-year-old businessman and philanthropist who has changed the way we honour war veterans in Calgary.

The Top 7 Over 70 award recipients will be honoured at a gala next spring.