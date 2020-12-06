Meet Brian Deese, Biden's pick to lead the National Economic Council, who has worked for both the Obama administration and BlackRock

Inyoung Choi
·6 min read
AP44439652756
In this April 17, 2012, file photo, then National Economic Council Deputy Director Brian Deese speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

  • President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Brian Deese to lead the National Economic Council. 

  • Deese has extensive experience in climate policy during the Obama administration, and Biden noted in a video that Deese will be the first NEC director who will is a "true expert on climate policy."

  • But some progressives have expressed concerns about Deese's current role at BlackRock, the world's largest investment manager where he has been the Global Head of Sustainable Living for three years.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President-elect Joe Biden campaigned on tackling climate change while simultaneously creating jobs - and one of the latest picks for his administration shows his intent to intertwine environmental policy with economic.

On Thursday, Biden tapped Brian Deese as director of the National Economic Council. The Obama administration alum has been at turns hailed for orchestrating the Paris Climate Accord, but also drawn ire from progressive groups for his work with BlackRock, one of the world's largest investors in fossil fuels.

The position does not require Senate confirmation.

Like many other notable key appointees and nominees to the incoming Biden administration, Deese worked for the Obama administration as senior advisor for climate and energy policy.

Deese was previously a policy director for the Obama campaign, then later a member of the economic policy working group of the Obama-Biden transition team. He also held roles in the Obama administration as deputy director of the Office of the Management and Budget, and as the deputy director of the National Economic Council.

GettyImages 466861954
: U.S. President Barack Obama signs an Executive Order, titled "Planning for Sustainability in the Next Decade" in the Oval Office of the White House on March 19, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama lauded Deese in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying he "engineered the Paris Agreement" among other efforts.

Robert Stavins, a professor of energy and economic development at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where Deese was once a senior fellow, told Business Insider in a statement that Deese will bring "his abundant and diverse experience from the Obama administration to this new position as Director of the National Economic Council" and is an "excellent appointment."

Though Biden didn't fully embrace the progressive movement's Green New Deal, this past summer he proposed to spend $2 trillion on climate-related initiatives, and listed climate change as one of the top priorities for the US.

Most recently, he announced a new position on climate change on the National Security Council, which former Secretary of State John Kerry will fill. 

Environmental activists are skeptical of Deese's decision to work at BlackRock

Biden noted in a video that Deese will be the first NEC director who is a "true expert on climate policy," and said in a statement that Deese is a "trusted voice" to help "end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs."

Deese echoed Biden's sentiments, and said in a tweet that "the climate crisis, racial inequity, and our economic recovery are inextricably linked. Our government must reflect that reality-and that is the perspective I will bring to the National Economic Council."

 

But some progressive groups have expressed concerns about Deese's current role at BlackRock, where he has been the Global Head of Sustainable Living for three years.

BlackRock is the largest investment manager in the world. The firm, which manages $7.8 trillion, has been scrutinized for its investments in fossil fuel companies. Last year, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said in a report that the company "continues to ignore the serious financial risks of putting money into fossil fuel-dependent companies," Business Insider's Sinéad Baker reported.

According to the report, BlackRock lost around $90 billion "due largely to ignoring global climate risk."

Earlier this year, the CEO of BlackRock announced that the firm would emphasize climate change in its investment strategy. Noting that "investors are increasingly reckoning with these questions and recognizing that climate risk is investment risk," the firm said it would exit investment from thermal coal producers. While some environmental activists lauded the decision as progress, others were skeptical of real change, Business Insider previously reported.

"He went to BlackRock because of the resources they had to address problems he cares about," a staff member on the Biden-Harris transition team told Business Insider.

A spokesperson for BlackRock told Business Insider in a statement that Deese "has been instrumental to helping investors around the world understand the risks that climate change poses to the economy and to their portfolios."

Deese is getting mixed reviews from some lawmakers and activists

GettyImages 500792996
US Secretary of State John Kerry (R) walks with White House senior advisor Brian Deese (L) and US Special Envoy for Climate Change Todd Stern (C) to attend a meeting with French Foreign Minister during the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, on December 10, 2015. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Environmentalists are split on whether Deese's time at BlackRock should warrant concern.

The Sunrise Movement Political Director Evan Weber criticized "the revolving door between Wall Street and the White House," and said in a statement that "there are many diverse, qualified people that can help Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Build Back Better who didn't choose to work at predatory investment firms."

When asked about criticisms expressed by the Sunrise Movement, the staff member on the Biden-Harris transition team told Business Insider that a lot of the criticisms were "things that fall outside of his portfolio."

One petition campaign called "No Corporate Cabinet" urged Deese to not be included in Biden's cabinet, and said it "seems clear that Deese doesn't care about climate change or the future of our country at all."

Meanwhile, Deese has received support from some lawmakers and activists.

Sen. Ed Markey, who alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez has been leading the push for a Green New Deal, said in a tweet on Thursday that Deese's appointment meant there will be an "effective climate policy leader driving a climate-centered economic agenda."

Bill McKibben, the founder of international environmental organization 350.org, said in a series of tweets that while he respects some of those who criticized Deese, that he himself did not think it's "remotely correct" that Deese is "not progressive" or "doesn't care about climate change." 

Deese did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment on this story.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri on Terence Davis, Siakam bouncing back and Ibaka/Gasol negotiations

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.

  • Ravens found four unique strains of COVID-19 in facility, but only one led to outbreak

    The NFL moved the Ravens' Week 13 game to Tuesday due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • Ex-Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    Burfict has been out of the NFL since his latest dirty hit.

  • Canucks fire anthem singer after planning to attend anti-mask rally

    Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.

  • No. 4 Ohio State makes College Football Playoff statement with drubbing of Michigan State

    The Buckeyes jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead as Justin Fields had four TDs.

  • Michael Jordan rookie jersey sells for record $320,000 at auction

    The jersey was expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000 at auction.

  • Report: DeMar DeRozan chased off home intruder after scary encounter with DeRozan's kid

    The intruder was arrested after he returned and reportedly tried and break into Kylie Jenner's house.

  • NBA players are not allowed to go to bars or clubs under new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

    NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.

  • Mad Bets: UFC 256 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the UFC 256 main event Flyweight Title Bout between Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno on Sat. December 12 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

  • Week 14 winners and losers: Sizing up conference title races ahead of season's final week

    There's still another week to go before conference championship game weekend. But we already know many of the title game participants.

  • Report: South Carolina to hire Shane Beamer as next head coach

    Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, is in his third season as an assistant with Oklahoma.

  • LSU's Jontre Kirklin makes heads up play for TD after Kayshon Boutte drops ball before goal line

    Kirklin's quick thinking saved seven points for the Tigers.

  • Sprinklers interrupt Clemson-Virginia Tech game, to delight of Hokies players

    One Virginia Tech player started dancing as play was stopped in the first quarter.

  • Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia full results: Spence outpoints Garcia

    Errol Spence Jr. proved he hasn't lost a step in a unanimous decision win over former champion Danny Garcia.

  • No. 18 Coastal Carolina stops No. 13 BYU as time expires to win a battle of undefeateds

    BYU wide receiver Dax Milne was tackled a yard short of the end zone as time expired.

  • Kyrie Irving’s silence won’t stop anyone from trying to understand him

    We all want to be seen and understood in a specific way and we are all perpetually misconstrued. But only famous people regularly come face-to-face with the chasm between who they think they are and who people think they are.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Ujiri: Raptors' unique trait is 'togetherness,' says Toronto will adapt to Tampa

    Their practice facility is still under construction. The players and staff are on the hunt for temporary housing in Tampa. As the NBA's only team playing outside of its market — and country — this season, the Toronto Raptors have numerous hurdles to clear. But team president Masai Ujiri said if there's a unique trait about Toronto, it's his roster's ability to come together in the face of big challenges. He expects nothing less in this bizarre campaign. "Listen, this is not an easy task here," Ujiri said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday. "There’s a lot of sacrifices to it. I know the whole world is sacrificing now and we are coming into a game and we’re working at a job that we love. "When we decide this is something that we are going to do, we all want to do it together. I’m proud of this organization, honestly, to make this jump." The Raptors begin team practices Sunday in Tampa, where they'll play their "home" games at Amalie Arena at least for part of the season due to Canada's travel restrictions around COVID-19. Ujiri spoke to the media for nearly 40 minutes Saturday, touching on everything from free agency and front-office contracts, to keeping the Black Lives Matter momentum going, and the seventh anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death. The Raptors learned less than three weeks ago they wouldn't be permitted to play out of Scotiabank Arena. The last-minute location change has meant rushing to build a practice court in a hotel ballroom, and finding the players and staff housing. Replicating the comforts of Toronto's OVO Centre practice facility won't be easy, but Ujiri said if the team's reaction to the bubble's ballroom courts during the NBA's summer restart is any indication, the team will adapt. "I remember walking into the ballroom in the bubble almost the same time as Kyle (Lowry) and Fred (VanVleet). I’ll never forget that image in my head. Right away they dribbled the ball and just got to it," Ujiri said. "These guys are hoopers. There was no complaint, there was nothing, all they wanted to do was play. That’s how basketball players are, they see that hoop, they see that wooden floor and they just want to play." Ujiri, who is with the team in Florida and was also in the Walt Disney World "bubble" after the resumption of play, said priority No. 1 is supporting the players and staff in relocating. "As the leader of the organization you try as hard as you can to make your staff, your players, everybody feel as comfortable as you can," he said. "That’s why you always want to be in the environment that they are in too so that you are experiencing it with them." The global pandemic will determine whether the Raptors will be home before the end of the season. "Whether we are in Naples (Toronto's pre-bubble camp), whether we are in a bubble in Orlando, whether we’re here, whether we’re coming back, we play sports to win," he said. "You are going to have adversity ... wherever we end up, home in Toronto, we love you guys there and we will do everything for you guys." Whether fans will be allowed at Amalie Arena for the 18 home games scheduled so far — the league has released only the first half of the season schedule — is still a question mark. Florida had over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and recently surpassed the one-million mark in total cases. "We’re in the process of working all these things (out), and I don't have definite answer for you, but the health and safety protocols are going to be important to us," said Ujiri, who thanked the Orlando Magic for allowing the Raptors to play within the same market. Uncertainty around where they'd play pushed the renegotiation of staff contracts to the back-burner, but Ujiri said GM Bobby Webster's new contract is virtually a done deal. There remains roster uncertainly around the future of Terence Davis, who faces seven charges, including assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend. Davis, who is with the team in Tampa, appears in court Dec. 11, a day before the Raptors tip off the pre-season at Charlotte. Ujiri said the team must respect the process of the players' association and the league's investigation. "We made a decision as an organization with all the information we had with us. I will say this: We don't condone anything that resembles what was alleged to have happened ... we’ve done as much due diligence in talking to Terence, in talking to our organization," Ujiri said. "We went as far as even talking to all the women in our organization and getting their point of view." The Raptors revamped their front court in free agency after losing Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol. With so much riding on the 2021 off-season and free agency, Ujiri said that limited "term and years" the Raptors could offer their former big men. "Marc and Serge were incredible for our organization, and all of us have the same exact feelings about them," he said. "Hard to see, but sometimes we have to move on from these things." The Raptors added Aron Baynes, a "guy that you don't like on the other team and you love on your team," Ujiri said, and Alex Len to fill the void. The NBA's developmental G League is also in limbo, and when — or if — it does tip off this season, Raptors 905, which runs out of Mississauga, Ont., faces the same travel restrictions as its parent club. That doesn't mean they won't figure out a way to play. "I will say this, whatever the G League is doing, the Toronto Raptors and 905 will participate," Ujiri said. A CBC "kid reporter" posed the Zoom call's final question to Ujiri, asking how young fans can follow the team while they're not playing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. "We're here! We're on TV! You can see us — we're not going anywhere," Ujiri said the young reporter. "We're right here with you guys. And we'll be back. We'll be back soon enough. We're going to give it our all, we're going to try and play our best ... this goes fast. A couple days ago we were in the bubble. We're right here now." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • Now with the Wizards, Russell Westbrook says he's 'never changing' who he is on the court

    Can the Wizards make Russell Westbrook work in their system?