Meet the billionaire who wants to turn ‘underdog’ triathlon into the world's biggest sport

Sir Michael Moritz does not pick losers. Google, YouTube and LinkedIn can be counted in the roll call of companies the Welsh billionaire has backed – shrewd investments in their early days and testament to his eye for a winner. So it matters then that his next great project is this: the triathlon.

We meet at the X-Bionic Sphere sports campus in Bratislava at the Collins Cup, triathlon’s equivalent to the Ryder Cup, where he stands out as virtually the only man not in Lycra.

The second edition of the tournament was won on Saturday evening by Team Europe. Unlike the Ryder Cup, which only involves Teams USA and Europe, there is also a Team International, who finished second.

There was a $1.5million prize pot which was split equally between the men and women.

Moritz makes a point in our conversation that he likes to “invest in underdogs” and that he has chosen the Professional Triathletes Organisation, a body founded in 2020 that is co-owned by professional triathletes. Their mission is to grow and elevate the sport and aspires to host major competitions similar to tennis and golf.

“When I first heard about PTO, it seemed to me it was attractive for several reasons,” Moritz says. “There was a chance to build an interesting business around reimagining the triathlons in a modernised format. And it was about giving these athletes a real opportunity to shine and to be rewarded as they should be. And, you know, triathlon is also a sport that from its inception has recognised equal balance between men and women.

“My whole life has been about supporting entities that seemed improbable at the beginning.”

Moritz, who grew up in Cardiff before setting off to study history at Oxford, was an avid cricket fan as a youngster and cites an England star of the 1960s, Ted Dexter, as a particular sporting idol, as well as Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best.

'There is a great attraction in something that is considered outside the mainstream'

A British billionaire with an emotional connection to Manchester United? As Sir Jim Ratcliffe states his interest to invest in the Old Trafford club, it begs the question: why has Moritz never considered buying a football club? He says: “As for football, I think the return on investment on the purchase of a season ticket is better than the purchase of a club.

“There is also a great attraction in being involved in something that is overlooked and that most people haven’t considered or is considered outside the mainstream,” he adds.

Moritz may come on board when entities are outside the popular consciousness but, through his investment, that can soon change. There is every chance that triathlon is heading in that direction.

Already PTO has achieved its major ambition of a multi-year television rights deal with Warner Bros Discovery. PTO claim there is a market of 10 million leisure triathletes to tap into globally across the board with, they say, double the average disposable income of their recreational golfing counterparts.

The discussion with Moritz naturally turns to LIV Golf, which is behind PTO in securing a television rights partner. Again, he is frank in his assessment around the differences between the Saudi investors and his aims with PTO: “I think that is a different universe, it is a well-established sport and to me it is a predominantly male sport and that is how it is viewed. That is what LIV is all about, right? It is rewarding a bunch of already incredibly highly rewarded men, so this is very different.”

The scale of investment is significantly different to that of LIV but is still enough to be transformative.

The series A round of investment was $12.5 million and due to Moritz’s belief in the concept, the soon-to-be-announced series B funding round is believed to be around $30 million.

Moritz is known for his acts of philanthropy and as a signatory of the Giving Pledge he donates 50 per cent of his wealth to good causes. In 2012 he gave £75 million to Oxford University to support scholarships to students from low income families and although he does not see his investment in PTO as a good deed, but serious business, there is an element of equality in the organisation that is not always there in professional sport. In late 2020 it became the first professional sports organisation to offer female athletes 15 months of paid maternity leave. Four of the six women representing Team USA are mothers.

The reason for Moritz wanting to support outsiders, underdogs and latch on to a sport with gender equality at its heart could be linked to his upbringing in Cardiff as both his parents were German Jews who fled the Nazi regime before the Second World War.

His mother, Doris, arrived in Britain as a young teenager as part of the Kindertransport. Moritz believes his parents’ story has had a profound, if perhaps subconscious impact on his approach to investment. “Look, I’m here because other people gave my parents a chance. So, that sort of strain has flowed through my life,” he says.

So what would he like people to know about his investment in PTO?

“From the beginning women have been an integral part of the sport and we are not playing catch-up the way other sports are. What would we want people eventually to recognise PTO as?

“It’s the place where several times a year they can go to watch the ultimate athletes in the world compete against each other.”