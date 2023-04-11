Meet the big brand millionaires calling for a British wealth tax

James Perry - Daniel Jones

Self-made millionaires, heads of major corporations and international investors may seem an unlikely group to call for tax rises, yet some of Britain’s wealthiest people are asking the Government to increase the amount of tax they pay.

The Patriotic Millionaires UK is a group of British millionaires who believe the rich must pay more tax in order to tackle growing wealth inequality within the country. They are calling for MPs to impose a wealth tax on those with over £10m in net assets.

The entrepreneurs, investors and philanthropists campaigning for wealth taxes include the co-chairman of frozen ready meal company Cook, James Perry, as well as Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford Organic Farmers and Julia Davies, commercial lawyer turned green activist and co-founder of backpack company Osprey Europe.

The Patriotic Millionaires movement first began in the US. This ultra-rich group has previously lobbied world leaders and business executives meeting in Davos for the World Economic Forum. “Now is the time to tackle extreme wealth; now is the time to tax the ultra rich,” they wrote in an open letter in January.

The UK sister group is growing, with 30 members having signed up since it began two years ago.

Perry initially had his reservations about Patriotic Millionaires UK when a friend suggested he join the group back in 2021. “I thought, “I don’t like the word ‘patriotic’, and I don’t like the sound of ‘millionaire’ either,” he says.

But after looking into it, Perry discovered that the group aligned with his own belief that wealth inequality has grown “massively” in the UK and that only a profound change in the tax system can bridge the gap.

“I think tax has gone too far on working people and we are ignoring massive amounts of wealth,” Perry says.

Having helped to create Cook in the 2000s, Perry says it was only later in life that he started to believe the wealthy – including himself – should pay more tax. “For me, the 2008 financial crisis led to deeper questions about just how polarised wealth had become, with the bailout of banks and with the wealthy benefitting from inflated asset prices by quantitative easing,” he says.

Perry says he is not a “policy wonk” and that members of Patriotic Millionaires are not making themselves out to be tax experts. “It’s more about using your voice to say ‘the system isn’t working and needs to be changed’.”

Another British Patriotic Millionaire is Julia Davies, an angel investor, former commercial lawyer and environmental activist. Since selling her share in Osprey Europe a few years ago, Davies has used her millions to invest in green start-ups and provide philanthropic loans to support the rewilding of British farmland.

Although the word carries negative connotations in the UK, Davies says she is proud to call herself a patriot: “I feel an enormous debt to the UK and its amazing public services.”

She believes many of us have “forgotten the value” of services like the NHS and the importance of maintaining them. “We need to see tax as an investment in the UK,” she says. “A country isn’t a good place to live because of private wealth, but because of public wealth.”

While the group is best-known for advocating a wealth tax, their policies are more wide-reaching and would impact more than just the super-rich.

Patriotic Millionaires UK published a policy briefing document ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget in which they outlined six wealth tax policies to raise revenue for Britain’s “crumbling public services” and boost economic growth.

They estimate that their flagship policy, a 1pc to 2pc wealth tax on those with assets over £10m, would raise up to £22bn a year. Today, only four countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have a wealth tax: Norway, Spain, Switzerland and – most recently – Colombia.

The Patriotic Millionaires say that the wealth tax would affect only 20,000 UK citizens. Both Perry and Davies disagree with the idea that such a policy could discourage entrepreneurship within the country and stifle long-term growth, as the OECD has previously warned. “All the business owners we’re talking about would be delighted to reach £10m in assets,” Davies says.

Perry adds: “A 1pc tax is not enough to stop someone starting a business.”

The group also believe in equalising capital gains rates with income tax rates – a policy that has previously been recommended by the now-disbanded Office of Tax Simplification and which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is believed to be considering should his party win the next general election.

An increase to capital gains tax rates would see higher earners pay 40pc on the gains made from selling shares and property, compared to 20pc and 28pc today respectively.

The group also champions applying National Insurance to investment income such as dividends from shares, rent from property and interest on saving, reforming the rules on “non-dom” status – which enable UK residents living outside the country to avoid paying tax on overseas income. It also proposes scrapping Business Relief and Agricultural Property Relief on inheritance tax, and introducing a 4pc tax on share buybacks.

“Taxes on shareholder transfers would help to ensure that companies are not channelling profits to their shareholders at a time of national economic crisis and encourage investment in the real economy,” the group says.

Altogether they estimate these policies will generate £50bn in revenue for the government.

Davies says she is a strong believer in rewarding hard work and believes the current tax system is unfair on many workers who provide a “fundamental service” to this country. “If we just focus on rewarding society’s entrepreneurs, then everything collapses,” she says.