Meet the baby that the late Selma Police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. never got to hold

Roughly two months after Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. died in the line of duty, pictures have emerged on social media of his newborn baby.

And some say the baby looks a lot like his dad.

Photographer Aryana Picazo shared photos of Carrasco’s son, whose name is Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco, with the baby boy swaddled tightly in a navy blue blanket and with the Selma officer’s police badge.

Picazo, who has taken professional photos for nine years, said she was trying to get the photos to resemble a baby in a police uniform.

“I got emotional just taking the photos,” said Picazo, who is also a family friend of one of Carrasco’s relatives. “You see this cute, little baby that’s growing and represents his dad in a way. He’s in a blanket that’s the color of a police officer’s uniform and there’s his dad’s badge.

“Maybe he will grow up to become a police officer, too.”

Picazo said the baby’s family brought the blanket and badge for the photo session, which was taken in early March when Maximus was 10 days old.

Carrasco never got to meet his son.

Carrasco was killed while on patrol Jan. 31.

He was remembered as the embodiment of the service and sacrifice law enforcement makes for their communities.

Family members said Carrasco wanted to be a policeman since a young age.

When Picazo got a call from the baby’s mom and found out that she wanted to take photos of the newborn as soon as possible, Picazo canceled her plans to conduct a special photo session.

“This wasn’t just any newborn baby photo shooting,” Picazo said. “It felt more personal because I knew the family and what they’ve gone through.

“This cute baby. His dad is not going to be here to watch him grow. And that makes me very sad thinking about that.”

Among the photos includes a pose with the baby and two badges.

It turns out his mother also is an officer with the Dinuba Police Department.

Though the baby’s mother declined comment, she did confirm that the baby “somehow ended up looking a lot like his father.

“I love that.”