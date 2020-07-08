Meet Baby Bolt! Usain Bolt Shares Adorable First Photos of Daughter and Reveals Her Name
Usain Bolt is introducing the world to his daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt!
The world-renowned sprinter celebrated his girlfriend Kasi Bennett's birthday on Tuesday by sharing several photos of the mother-daughter pair.
"I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u," Bolt, 33, wrote in the caption accompanying the stunning photos on Tuesday.
The shots feature little Olympia — who seems to have been named in a nod to her dad's Olympic legacy — wearing a pink dress and matching tulle headband as she smiles up at the camera. Other photos show Bennett wearing a golden gown, holding Olympia in a matching outfit.
"I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face," Bolt continued, going on to reveal their daughter's name and promise to "be the ROCK for this family."
I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday 😂😂😂.
A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:06am PDT
RELATED: Usain Bolt and Longtime Girlfriend Become First-Time Parents with Birth of Baby Girl
Bennett also shared photos of little Olympia, calling the infant on Instagram her "gift."
Bolt and Bennett welcomed Olympia in May, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced on Twitter at the time.
"Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!" Holness wrote alongside a photo of the Olympian.
The posts shared on Tuesday mark the first time that the couple publicly shared the news of their new family of three.
My gift... Olympia Lightning Bolt
A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:10am PDT
RELATED: Baby on the Way! Usain Bolt and His Longtime Girlfriend are Expecting Their First Child Together
Bolt previously revealed that he and Bennett were expecting their first child together in January.
"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE," Bolt wrote in the caption for a stunning photo by Lexon Photography that showed Bennett cradling her baby bump in a billowing red dress on the beach. The pair hosted a baby shower in March.
Bolt told PEOPLE in 2017 that he and Bennett were "thinking about kids," but taking their time. A year before that, he shared of Bennett, "she’s happy, I’m happy!"