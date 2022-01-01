Meet B.C.'s first babies of 2022

Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood welcomed the first baby boy of 2022 at 12:04 a.m. at Victoria General Hospital. (Grimwood/Submitted - image credit)

It was an eventful start to the new year for two families in B.C., after they welcomed the first babies of 2022 just a few minutes past midnight.

Shawna White and Ishmael Grimwood said they welcomed their first baby boy at 12:04 a.m. PT on Jan. 1st at Victoria General Hospital — one week earlier than expected.

"It's a surreal feeling," Grimwood said. "And one that can't be topped by really anything else."

He said they weren't expecting the baby until Jan. 7, but when his wife started feeling contractions they rushed to the hospital on the evening of Dec. 30 and found out the baby was breech, meaning its head was up, not down.

"Eventually we tried a few things and it didn't start naturally so we had to do a C-section after midnight," Grimwood said.

He said they don't have a name picked out for the baby just yet, but they are excited to get home to Salt Spring Island to introduce him to their family.

"We haven't decided on a name just yet but we'll just spend some time with him and see what comes."

The first B.C. baby of 2022 weighed in at about six pounds and six ounces or 2.9 kilograms.

Northern B.C. welcomes baby girl

After three days in the hospital, Brittany Colebank and Calvin Melenka welcomed their baby girl at 12:09 a.m. at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George.

"It was so surreal," Colebank told CBC News. "The baby wasn't due until Jan. 4 so its hard to believe she's here already."

Colebank/Submitted

She said the baby has been pretty quiet and has already been sleeping quite a bit.

"She was six pounds and seven ounces," Colebank said. "She was bigger than we expected."

The couple haven't picked out a name for their daughter just yet, but Colebank says she'll be introducing the baby to her dogs "the moment she gets home."