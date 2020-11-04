Meet Amy Kennedy, the Only Member of This Political Dynasty Who Could Be Serving in the New Congress

Courtesy Amy Kennedy Amy and Patrick Kennedy with their children

In late December, Amy Kennedy made a big decision.

Kennedy, 41, a former teacher and mom of five young children, had long appreciated the impact her husband Patrick made on mental health issues during his 16 years as a U.S congressman representing Rhode Island. And the impact of his father, the late Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts.

Earlier that month, the Democratic congressman representing Kennedy's area in southern New Jersey defected to become a Republican and pledged his "undying support" for Donald Trump, the day after voting against his impeachment.

"I hadn't thought about running for office until Van Drew said, 'I pledge my undying support to this president," recalls Kennedy. "And that for me was 'I don't think that's what being a civil servant is about.'"

Determined to make a difference, Kennedy entered the race against Van Drew in January. After winning a tough primary through strong grassroots support, she is now the only Kennedy from the storied political dynasty who could serve in Washington in the new Congress. (Cousin Joe Kennedy III, a congressman from Massachusetts, gave up his seat in a failed bid earlier this year for U.S. senate.)

Returns on Tuesday showed the race was a tight one, even as Kennedy, a centrist Democrat led Van Drew in pre-election polling.

"She has run a campaign based on uniting people, listening and learning and being of service to her community," Patrick Kennedy, 53, tells PEOPLE in an email, adding: “Amy certainly doesn’t need any advice from me."

Courtesy Amy Kennedy Amy and Patrick Kennedy and their family

The love story of Amy and Patrick starts by chance.

In March of 2010, he met her at a charity dinner for people with intellectual disabilities held in an Atlantic City casino.

He was there to give a speech and she, a middle school teacher healing from divorce, attended with her mother and godparents. Her father, a special education teacher and local politician, was supposed to attend but wasn't feeling well; he urged Amy to attend instead.

"After his speech, I went up to Patrick and said, 'Oh, my dad couldn't make it, but he's a big fan, and maybe you could sign this for him? It was a booklet and he wrote a note in there to me too," she recalls. "And then he came around and found us at our table and said, 'Oh, you know, maybe sometime you'll want to bring your class down to Washington?'

She knew he was flirting. "He said, 'Here's my number, give me a call,'" Kennedy recalls, smiling. "We talked after that and he said, 'I'd like to come back up and take you out.' I said 'Okay.'"

By then, Patrick had decided not to run for re-election. His father had passed away the year before "and he just knew it was time for him to leave," she says. "He was ready to do something different, and really focus on his own health." (Patrick has been open about his past struggles with addiction and bipolar disorder.)

"His openness as well as his commitment to always be working toward self discovery and self improvement, that's one thing I think that attracted me to Patrick from the beginning," she says. "You know, everybody's not kind of on that journey."

That December, in 2010, after Congress finished its session, Patrick came to the home of Amy's parents for Christmas. At the time, she was living there with her daughter from her first marriage, Harper.

"Daddy was there for Christmas, then he never left," Patrick and Amy's daughter Nell, 6, chimed in as she sat snuggled next to her mom. Patrick indeed moved in with Amy and her parents. The following summer, the pair married.

