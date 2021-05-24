Meet Airspeeder Mk3, World's First Electric Flying Race Car: Here's All You Need to Know

The Airspeeder Mk3, which is claiming to be the world’s first electric flying racing car, was unveiled to the world recently. This full-sized remotely-operated electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL)'sfunctional models will be showcased in an upcoming racing series, which is scheduled to take place during the second half of this year.

The Airspeeder Mk3, which will be operated by an expert remote operator from the ground, features a host of technologies and engineering elements that were never before seen on an eVTOL craft. It is built around a carbon fibre tub ensuring a strong yet lightweight fuselage and features a rotor blade on each of its corners. These blades give it far greater turning ability than a traditional helicopter or a fixed-wing aircraft. It is also equipped with LIDAR & Radar collision avoidance systems that create a virtual forcefield around the flying car and ensure close but ultimately safe racing.

According to carandbike report, the company which is based in England has said that a full grid of Mk3 Flying Cars are currently being manufactured at Airspeeder and Alauda’s technical headquartered in Adelaide, Australia. These EV Flying Cars/vehicles will then be supplied to the participating teams in the upcoming racing series.

Powering the Mk3 is a 96 kW electric powertrain that produces 429 bhp, which is more than an Audi SQ7 and sends power to its rotor blades, positioned at all four corners. The output is paired with a 130 kg kerb-weight that gives it a thrust-to-weight ratio which is claimed to be higher than an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet (3.5 for the Mk3, compared to 1.2 for the fighter jet). This feature allows the flying race car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just under 2.8 seconds and it can reach a top speed in excess of 120 km/h.

Meanwhile, deriving heavily from the leading names in auto engineering, Airspeeder’s tech teams facilitated an innovative ‘slide and lock’ system for rapid removal and replacement of batteries when on the ground. This technology debuts on the Mk3.

