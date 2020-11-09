Meet the 97-year-old Second World War veteran who's helping a new video game take off

Walking into Hamilton's Canadian Heritage Warplane Heritage Museum, Bob Middleton, 97, still has a spring in his step and a quick sense of humour.

The Second World War veteran helped inspire a new video game based on air warfare and the Lancaster bombers he once flew. Not that he plays video games himself.

"None," he said proudly. "Computers are for working with!"

Last week, Middleton was invited to the museum for a flight on its Lancaster — one of only two of the famous heavy bombers that remain in operation.

In April 1942, Middleton graduated early from Toronto's Danforth Collegiate and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was 18. Middleton went on to become a navigator after completing training in Canada and Britain, and was eventually sent to Croft, Yorkshire.

"It was known as the chop squadron. Gone for the chop means you get shot down. You didn't come back," Middleton said in an interview.

View photos Dan Middleton More

View photos Dan Middleton More

Although many of his fellow airmen did not come back, Middleton successfully completed 33 missions. They were extremely dangerous, flying large bombers over Europe to attack heavily guarded enemy targets.

Valiant Effort video game

Those harrowing and history-shaping flights will be what gamers experience in Valiant Effort, created by Hamilton-based developer Andrew Spearin and MicroProse Canada.

While it began as Spearin's own stand-alone project, Valiant Effort will be included in the next version of the popular B-17 Flying Fortress series.

WATCH | Bob Middleton speaks to his experiences in the Second World War

Spearin, who served in the military himself and volunteers at the museum, arranged a flight on the Lancaster to gather images, video and inspiration for the game.

"We certainly want to capture what it was like in those tight quarters, in the darkness, lights flashing in, and at the same time, what was it like to cooperate with your crew members," Spearin told CBC Toronto.

View photos MicroProse Canada / Paradigm Pictures More

