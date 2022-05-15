Meet the 29-Year-Old Wunderkind GM That Helped Make LA’s Kato the Buzziest Restaurant in Town

Andy Wang
·6 min read

The story of LA restaurant Kato, the Michelin-starred tasting menu destination that recently relocated to a 4,500-square-foot downtown space, is the story of two wunderkinds.

There’s chef Jon Yao, of course, who opened Kato in June 2016 when he was just 25. Yao’s new-school Taiwanese-American cooking uses fine-dining ingredients and beautiful plating to move his culture forward. So three-cup chicken turns into three-cup abalone, and riffs on steamed fish, hot-and-sour fish and raw fish are elaborate but delicate umami bombs that burst with contrasting textures and flavors. An A5 wagyu dish has a sauce with beef tendon that tastes like the essence of beef noodle soup.

More from Robb Report

This is revelatory food that has garnered extensive national acclaim. But what makes Yao and his partners just as proud is how Kato has resonated with Asian-Americans in Los Angeles.

“I get people crying all the time because the experience was so nostalgic, like it opened core memories for them,” says Kato general manager—and the second wunderkind in the mix—Nikki Reginaldo. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, I totally forgot about that. I used to eat that as a kid.’ Or, ‘I can’t believe you remembered that.’”

Reginaldo, a Filipino-American who has known Yao since they went to rival high schools in LA’s San Gabriel Valley, remembers everything.

The dining room and the newly expanded Kato - Credit: Kato
The dining room and the newly expanded Kato - Credit: Kato

Kato

She remembers how guests responded to specific dishes on previous visits. She remembers birthdays and anniversaries. She likes to work with her hands, so she learned how to make candles during the pandemic and has given them to regulars on special occasions. She’s knitted animal hats to celebrate the specific Lunar New Year when children were born.

And her story, and the way it intertwines with Yao’s, has turned Kato into one of LA’s most lauded and vital restaurants.

Reginaldo knows that Asian-Americans who grew up in the San Gabriel Valley have small but meaningful memories about things like going to a certain movie theater because that theater is close to great boba or mochi. She wants Kato to be a place that reminds them of moments like that.

Reginaldo is driven by a deep desire to make people happy while celebrating her Asian-American roots. And her rise in hospitality is no less remarkable than Yao’s. She started working as a busser at Kato in August 2016, about a month before her 24th birthday. She became the restaurant’s general manager in February 2017. Now the 29-year-old Reginaldo is the general manager holding things down and dealing with countless reservation requests via phone, e-mail and text at the buzziest fine-dining restaurant in Los Angeles.

A wagyu dish from the January 2022 tasting menu - Credit: Kato
A wagyu dish from the January 2022 tasting menu - Credit: Kato

Kato

Reginaldo is gregarious and has a disarming smile, but she really doesn’t want to be in the spotlight. She was hesitant about being profiled, but Yao and Kato director of operations Ryan Bailey helped convince her that she deserves to shine. After all, the polished but relaxed-chic service model at Kato largely exists because of Reginaldo’s attention to detail and personality.

“I think she altered our hiring where being a nice, kind person became the top of our priority list,” Yao says.

“I’ve been in hospitality for 20 years and, to be very frank, you can know when somebody is meant to be in hospitality and when somebody is just doing it because they fell into it,” Bailey says. “She’s a true hospitalitarian. It’s in her bones. Whether she’s at work or not at work, she’s always going to do the extra thing to make people feel comfortable. She has the ability to empathize with people, which, during these times, is really important. When somebody walks in and they’ve had a day, she makes them feel heard and is able to cater her sense of communication and her hospitality to cheer them up and make sure they have a great experience.”

Reginaldo worked in a popular boba shop during high school and majored in hospitality management at Cal-State Fullerton, but she hadn’t worked at a restaurant before Kato. It turns out her inexperience at the time was a blessing. There was no playbook for what Kato was doing, so Yao and Reginaldo just figured it out together.

A bamboo-infused cocktail - Credit: Kato
A bamboo-infused cocktail - Credit: Kato

Kato

“I don’t think we realized there was a style to our service until we had so many regulars come back,” Yao says. “They love Nikki, and industry people say, wow, she’s really good, really unique. It feels really personal. I think that’s just her personality, not like having any of her character be suppressed by a previous employer. It was just her being her. She’s just a really warm, genuine, caring person.”

“When I first came to Kato, I was like, oh my goodness, Jon’s encapsulated these specific memories for this generation of Asian-Americans,” Reginaldo says. “That was something that I really liked about Kato. And from a subconscious standpoint, I kind of brought that feeling in as well. Since I’m Filipino-American, the vibe I created was warm and friendly because Filipinos have huge gatherings for small things, big things, birthdays, Manny Pacquaio fights. There are barbecues just for fun or whatever, and there’s always 30 or 40 people and a big lechon. You’re always surrounded by food and drink. My family was basically the house to congregate in, so it was kind of in my second nature to host people and make people feel welcome.”

The original Kato, at an oddly shaped and cramped West LA strip-mall location where Yao and Reginaldo couldn’t serve alcohol, was built on scrappiness and doing whatever had to be done at any given moment. Reginaldo realized that the jobs she had during college at a brewery, a wedding photography business and an IT company were the “perfect setup for being in a restaurant.” She took photos for Kato and edited files in Photoshop, InDesign and Lightroom. She knew how to fix a router. She understood project management. And bussing tables was no big deal because she had plenty of experience cleaning up after family parties.

An elegant dish from a recent tasting menu - Credit: Kato
An elegant dish from a recent tasting menu - Credit: Kato

Kato

“Kato was a place where me and Jon basically grew into your young adulthoods,” Reginaldo says. “It really humbled us in a way. I never really understood how much work it took to just run a business day-to-day.”

The days were hectic and unpredictable, but Reginaldo prevailed.

“It was just me on the floor doing all of the e-maling, answering all the voicemails, getting people’s numbers, helping all my regulars with reservations,” she says. “And there were times where I didn’t have front-of-house, so I was serving the restaurant with just the back-of-house. There were also times where I would have to make runs to a market if a purveyor shorted us. I’d go to the farmers market or a really good Japanese market to get, like, shiso leaf for something.”

She’d like for Kato to maintain its DIY vibe and its sense of intimacy in its new and much larger location, where reservations for an entire month are booked within hours of going live. But Reginaldo also knows there are advantages to no longer being an underdog.

“Nobody shorts us anymore,” she says. “We’re not little guys anymore. It’s nice to really feel seen in the restaurant industry rather than just being the scrappy kids that own the strip-mall tasting menu.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Gary Bettman has priceless reaction to Canadiens winning NHL draft lottery

    The NHL commissioner didn't seem overly enthused about the Canadiens winning the right to the No. 1 pick.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Reigning Olympic champion De Grasse opens season with 4th-place finish in 200m

    Canada's Andre De Grasse found himself a step behind in his season-opening race on Friday. The Markham, Ont., native placed fourth in the 200 metres at the Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar. It's the same event in which De Grasse earned his lone Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo. But a new season brought a new story, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) edging Fred Kerley (19.75) to pick up the victory on a day where times were not deemed wind-legal. The American duo

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • What we've learned so far from budding Blue Jays-Yankees rivalry

    The Blue Jays and Yankees have already played each other nine times this season, with New York winning six of those games.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith

    LOS ANGELES — For goalie Mike Smith, this is what the NHL playoffs are all about. With a victory in L.A. on Thursday, Smith and the Oilers forced a Game 7 in their first-round series against the Kings. The decisive matchup will go Saturday in Edmonton. “It’s obviously what dreams are made of, going to Game 7 back at home in Edmonton," the netminder said. "So guys are pretty excited.” It's been a series full of highs and lows for the Oilers. They dropped a tight Game 1 at home, captured blowout v

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42