Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Puppy Bowl XIX is almost here.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is coming back for its 19th year of canine competition. The famous furry sports event features rescue puppies playing their version of football on Super Bowl Sunday.

Puppy Bowl 2023 will be the largest yet, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up the event's Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Among the peppy pets competing in this year's big game are 11 rescue puppies with special needs, who are ready to show off their athletic prowess and help their team win the Puppy Bowl's "Lombarky" trophy.

Read on to learn about these impressive pooch players ahead of Puppy Bowl 2023.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air on February 12 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Animal Planet, or animal lovers can stream the three-hour special on discovery+ simultaneously.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Mini from Rescue Dogs Rock in New York City

This tiny dog with a Great Dane-sized personality lost a leg as a very young puppy but has no trouble getting around with three paws on and off the field.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Julius from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia

Julius, a puppy born with hearing loss, is preparing for Puppy Bowl 2023 with help from Hank, a deaf Dalmatian who played in Puppy Bowl XVII, representing Green Dogs Unleashed.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Mykonos from Bosley's Place in Smyrna, Georgia

A dog breeder surrendered Mykonos to Bosley's Place after discovering the puppy had a cleft palate and could not nurse from her mother. The rescue helped the pup learn how to eat and drink with her cleft palate, and now Mykonos is an active "play hard, sleep hard girl," according to Animal Planet.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

Little Mighty from Indy Humane in Indianapolis

Little Mighty was surrendered after he broke his leg, and his owner couldn't afford care. The puppy lost his injured leg, a trauma that hasn't stopped the playful and loving pooch from living life to the fullest.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Stardust from Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Bethel, Connecticut

This sweet and "extremely competitive" one-eyed puppy "never says no to playing fetch," per Animal Planet.

Story continues

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Marmalade from Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser, Idaho

Marmalade, who has hearing loss, has grown into a feisty, confident, and loving puppy after recovering from a fall that broke the right side of her jaw.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Clover from Rescue Dogs Rock in New York City

Clover's original owner planned to euthanize the puppy after learning she had a fused front leg. Rescue Dogs Rock stepped in to take over the canine's care because the facility knew "she could still have a wonderful life." Today, Clover is a puppy who loves to play with other dogs and never lets her disability hold her back.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Joey from Vintage Pet Rescue in North Kingstown, Rhode Island

Joey, born without front legs, came to Vintage Pet Rescue after a Connecticut rescue took the dog in from a family who couldn't care for the pup. According to his caretakers, Joey, who adores playing with other special needs pooches, makes everyone smile.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Cheeky Tinker from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia

When Cheeky Tinker's original family learned the puppy was born with a hearing impairment, they brought the canine to Green Dogs Unleased, which specializes in placing dogs with hearing loss in loving homes. Cheeky Tinker is succeeding non-stop today, charming everyone she meets and acing behavior training.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Bea from ARF Beacon in Beacon, New York

Bea, who is deaf, came to ARF Beacon with her sister. The sibling pups have helped each other socialize and blossom into sweet pets.

Puppies with special needs playing in puppy bowl 2023

discovery+

Kayden from Green Dogs Unleashed in Troy, Virginia

Kayden, who is hearing impaired, is known to rescue workers as one of the happiest balls of fluff in existence.