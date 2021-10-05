Meerut: 18 arrested after police personnel sustained burn injuries in protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

A police personnel sustained burn injuries in UP's Meerut. (Photo/ANI)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Meerut Police on Tuesday arrested 18 people after police personnel sustained burn injuries in the wake of protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, informed Meerut, SP city, Vineet Bhatnagar.

While speaking to the media, Vineet Bhatnagar informed, "The protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was more or less peaceful but some organisations took law in their hands and did not bother other's lives. Several Police personnel have sustained burn injuries. 18 people have been arrested in this matter."

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)