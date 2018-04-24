Rapper Meek Mill rings bell at 76ers game after release from prison

Yahoo Sports


Meek Mill is free.

The Philadelphia rapper’s legal team said Tuesday that Mill is set to be immediately released from prison after a ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Mill, whose real name is RobertWilliams, was incarcerated in November for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a 2009 incident. The probation violation resulted in a 2-4 year sentence, but his release was ordered Tuesday instead.

“We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail,” lawyer Joe Tacopina said in a statement. “As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail.”

Many in the sports world have rallied behind Mill since he returned to prison in November, including his hometown Philadelphia Eagles and 76ers. Before winning the Super Bowl in February, the Eagles ran out of the tunnel to Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.” Several 76ers players visited Mill in prison and team co-owner Michael Rubin has been a major advocate for Mill’s release.

Rubin, along with comedian Kevin Hart (a Philadelphia native), was with the rapper on Tuesday, and Mill’s first Instagram post after news of his release emerged was a photo with Rubin and Hart from a previous game that contained a simple message: “Go Sixers.”

Let’s go @sixers

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT


The Sixers were set to host the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night. Rubin said on social media that he was on his way to pick up Mill. They then headed straight to the Wells Fargo Center, where Mill rang the ceremonial pre-game bell (video up top).


Sixers star Joel Embiid is fired up about the news.


Below are Mill’s first tweets since the news of his release:




Protesters demonstrate in front of a courthouse during a hearing for rapper Meek Mill. Mill was sentenced in November 2017 to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
Protesters demonstrate in front of a courthouse during a hearing for rapper Meek Mill. Mill was sentenced in November 2017 to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

– – – – – – –

Sam Cooper is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him or follow him on Twitter!

More on Yahoo Sports:


Golf club calls cops on black female members
Falcons fans panic after JulioJones’ social media purge
Romney joins Utah fans heckling Westbrook
Coach Carroll open to Seahawks signing Kaepernick

What to Read Next