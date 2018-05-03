Meek Mill to join 76ers in Boston for Game 2 after justice reform rally in Philly

Rapper Meek Mill will join the Philadelphia 76ers in Boston for the team's Game 2 matchup Thursday night against the Celtics as a guest of 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, a team source told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

Before traveling to Boston on Thursday, Meek Mill joined Rubin, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and other state leaders in Philly for a criminal justice reform rally.

“I made a commitment to speak for the voiceless,” @MeekMill says at a news conference with Pennsylvania officials calling for criminal justice reform. “I’ve been tangled in the system since I was 18 years old. What I went through is terrible” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/aRyJBO7eZC — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) May 3, 2018

Meek Mill was released from prison April 24 on bail with the help of Rubin. He was picked up from a Pennsylvania prison by Rubin in a helicopter and taken to Wells Fargo Arena for the 76ers' closeout victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5. Meek Mill met with players and team personnel prior to that game, and has since befriended Sixers stars.

The rapper was jailed in November after failing a drug test, getting arrested for allegedly fighting and traveling out of the region — in addition to other related offenses. Mill had been fighting two- to four-year sentences for violating probation, and his incarceration inspired protests in Philadelphia and drew responses from the sports community, including Eagles players and Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Prosecutors believe the rapper deserves a new trial because of questions around the credibility of the arresting officer in 2007.

On Thursday night the 76ers will be trying to avoid a 2-0 series deficit after Boston defeated Philadelphia, 117-101, in Game 1.