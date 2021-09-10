MedX Holdings Inc. continues to grow and Acquires Counterculture Brands Inc. a cannabis licensing and franchising company

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) (“MEDH” or the “Company”), a brands management and acquisition company, today announces it is acquiring Counterculture Brands Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary.

Counterculture Brands Inc., a Delaware company, is responsible for the licensing and franchising of the Lazydaze Counterculture and Coffeeshop Brands. Counterculture Brands Inc., is focused on the emerging cannabis industry and developing ancillary brands that will also compliment the space and become a crucial part of the cannabis eco-system. The Lazydaze brand was established in 2004, and is perfectly positioned for the inevitable legalization of cannabis.

“With federal legalization on the horizon, we are confident that offering the two most consumed commodities in the world, coffee and cannabis, as a franchise and licensing opportunity is a ‘no brainer.’ There is an urgent need for public consumption lounges in recreational markets, and we plan on capitalizing in those emerging markets. There are currently seven locations in Texas that are a mix of corporation-owned, licensed and franchised units. Counterculture Brands Inc. plans to offer these opportunities and related concept nationwide. Lazydaze plans on opening the next franchise in Tampa, FL, in Q1 2022.

“Bringing in Counterculture Brands Inc. is a another stepping stone for us, as we continue to increase shareholder value, brand awareness and adding new and original brands to our portfolio moving into 2022. Counterculture Brands Inc. is just one of several internal and external acquisitions under MEDH in achieving our long-term operational strategy as a vertically integrated cannabis company from SEED to RETAIL. We intend on building emerging brands and expanding into niche and Hispanic markets. We look forward to providing many more exciting updates and milestones as we complete these strategically,” stated Hans Enriquez, CEO of MEDH.



About MedX Holdings Inc.:

MedX Holdings Inc. (OTC: MEDH) is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, as well as to provide solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry. For more information, visit www.MedXHoldings.co



