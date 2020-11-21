Medvedev vs Nadal live stream: How to watch ATP Finals 2020 match online and on TV today

The O2 Arena is hosting the ATP Finals for the final time before the tournament moves elsewhere (AFP via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal meets Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals at the ATP Finals at the O2 Arena in London today.

French Open champion Nadal enters the match on the back of two wins and won defeat, having fallen to US Open winner Dominic Thiem 7-6(7) 7-6(4) in a thriller on Tuesday, after opening his account with a 6-3 6-4 win over Andrey Rublev, and then beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in an entertaining shootout to reach the last four.

Medvedev has been in sensational form so far in London, sweeping the board with wins over Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman.

The winner of the other semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem awaits in Sunday’s showpiece.

Here’s everything you need to know about following the 2020 ATP Finals match.

When and where is the match?

The ATP Finals match between Nadal and Medvedev is on 21 November at the O2 Arena in London. The match gets underway at 2pm GMT local time.

How can I watch on TV and online?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and licence fee payers can also stream online via the iPlayer app. It will also be shown on Amazon Prime Video, and Amazon Prime account holders can stream it online via the website and the APV app.

Getty

What are the results?

Sunday 15 November

Thiem def. Tsitsipas 7-6 4-6 6-3

Nadal def. Rublev 6-3 6-4

Monday 16 November

Djokovic def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-2

Medvedev def. Zverev 6-3 6-4

Tuesday 17 November

Thiem def. Nadal 7-6 7-6

Tsitsipas def. Rublev 6-1 4-6 7-6

Wednesday 18 November

Zverev def. Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3

Medvedev def. Djokovic 6-3 6-3

Thursday 19 November

Rublev def. Thiem 6-2 7-5

Nadal def. Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2

Friday 20 November

Djokovic def. Zverev 6-3 7-6

Medvedev def. Schwartzman 6-3 6-3

Saturday 21 November – semi-finals

2pm-4.30pm: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

8pm-11pm: Amazon Prime

Sunday 22 November – finals

6pm-9pm: Amazon Prime, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

