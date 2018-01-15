Medved leads surprising Drake atop Valley in 1st season

FILE- In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo ,Drake guard Reed Timmer (12) looks for room as Minnesota guard Nate Mason (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Minneapolis. Drake, 11-8, 5-1 MVC, after an unassuming non-conference effort that ended with a 26-point loss to Iowa, heads to Northern Iowa on Tuesday with a one-game lead over Loyola and Missouri State. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Drake hired coach Niko Medved in the offseason with the hope that he could eventually lead the Bulldogs to Missouri Valley Conference titles.

No one thought they would push for the Valley crown as early as 2018.

And yet Drake (11-8, 5-1 MVC), after an unassuming non-conference effort that included a 26-point loss to Iowa, heads to Northern Iowa on Tuesday with a one-game lead over Loyola and Missouri State.

It's been a remarkable turnaround for the surging Bulldogs, who finished 7-24 last season under coaches Ray Giacoletti and Jeff Rutter.

''I don't know what I expected. When I came into this job, I knew what the past was like from a record perspective. But I never tried to focus on any of that,'' Medved said. ''We just tried to come in and say, 'What do we think we need to do to with this group to try to be successful?' And to their credit, they really bought into that.''

That wasn't the easiest thing for a veteran group to do.

The Bulldogs start four senior guards, led by star Reed Timmer, who've endured three straight 20-loss seasons and three different coaches over the past 14 months.

But rather than seek a new start at a new school, Drake's older players decided to give Medved a chance.

The Bulldogs quickly took to the affable Medved, who spent four seasons at Furman before taking over at what has arguably been the toughest place in the Valley to build a consistent winner.

''He brings energy every day. Everyone buys into his system, and it's really like a family atmosphere here,'' Timmer said. ''He does a really good job of instilling confidence in everybody.''

That chemistry has begun to pay off over the past few weeks, as the Bulldogs have paired their high-scoring, perimeter-driven offense with a much-improved defense.