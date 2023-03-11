Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) stock falls 8.0% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) share price slid 26% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 8.3%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 14% in that time. Even worse, it's down 8.2% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 5.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

With the stock having lost 8.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Medtronic had to report a 16% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 26% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Medtronic's TSR for the last 1 year was -24%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Medtronic shareholders are down 24% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.2% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Importantly, we haven't analysed Medtronic's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

