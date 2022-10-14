MedMira Receives CE Mark for Its VYRA(TM) COVID-19 Antigen Test

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) announces the receipt of the CE mark for its VYRA™ COVID-19 Antigen Test (VYRA™ COVID-19), the fastest SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test available. The Company received the CE mark today and is now available in Europe and any countries accepting the CE mark.

MedMira has utilized its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® (RVF®) technology and developed the company's first rapid antigen test, VYRA™ COVID-19 Antigen Test (VYRA™ COVID-19), designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 virus in the swab samples. VYRA CoV-2 product expands the existing COVID-19 product family and directly addresses the wishes of our customers for an equally fast, reliable, and easy-to-use testing solution. VYRA™ COVID-19 nasal swab based test is designed to be non-invasive and user-friendly, making this test more suitable for any settings.

"Whereas VYRA™ COVID-19 provides a high-quality single antigen test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 designed for customers who are worried about a COVID-19 infection, our up-coming VYRA™ CoV2Flu Antigen Test will further complement our product offering to customers who wish to have a result for COVID-19 or Flu A or Flu B immediately." said Hermes Chan, CEO of MedMira Inc. "With the increasing infection rates during the next few months and the need for quality rapid testing solutions, MedMira's VYRA™ COVID-19 is the fastest and most reliable answer. We anticipate our CE mark for the VYRA™ CoV2Flu and REVEALCOVID-19 Nab-Y Neutralising Antibody Test in the coming weeks and with it are able to offer our distribution partners a complete set of COVID-19 related products."

About MedMira

MedMira is a leading developer and manufacturer of Rapid Vertical Flow® diagnostics. The Company's tests provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant disease diagnosis, such as HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2, in just three easy steps. The Company's tests are sold globally under the REVEAL®, REVEALCOVID-19®, Multiplo® and Miriad® brands. Based on its patented Rapid Vertical Flow® Technology, MedMira's rapid HIV test is the only one in the world to achieve regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, China and the European Union. MedMira's corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For more information visit medmira.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

