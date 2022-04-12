MediWound's EscharEx Highlighted in Poster and Oral Presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring 2022

MediWound Ltd.
·4 min read
MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd.

The poster, featuring the phase 2 pharmacology study promising results, was selected and featured during the Grand Rounds Session of the SAWC Wound Care Learning Network

YAVNE, Israel, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that clinical data from the Company’s EscharEx® phase 2 trials was highlighted in a poster and oral presentation at the 35th Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference. The abstract poster was one of ten posters, out of the 235 posters presented, to be selected for certificate and featured during the Poster Grand Rounds session of the SAWC spring conference.

The poster entitled: “Results from an Ongoing Open Phase 2 Study Assessing the Safety, Efficacy and Pharmacological Effects of Bromelain-based Enzymatic Debridement on Biofilm, Microbial loads and Cytokines in patients with DFU and VLU,” featured data from an ongoing Phase 2 study that showed EscharEx to debride wounds and promote wound area reduction, while reducing biofilm and bacterial bioburden safely and effectively.

EscharEx was also featured in an oral presentation entitled: “Introduction to EscharEx: An Innovative Enzymatic Solution for the Debridement of Hard to Heal Wounds,” during an educational symposium, where several key opinion leaders highlighted the importance of debridement in wound management and the unmet medical need. They also covered the efficacy and safety data from the Company’s two well controlled clinical studies in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs) and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), in addition to a case series from a clinical phase 2 pharmacology study demonstrating EscharEx's fast and effective debriding activity accompanied with reduction in biofilm and bacterial load.

“The SAWC Spring Conference brought together many of the top wound care specialists from around the globe, and we were very excited to share our EscharEx data with this esteemed group,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “There was a consistent acknowledgment among wound care specialists of need for new debridement agent. The tremendous interest from the wound care medical community in our educational symposium, which was well received, was very encouraging. We also were honored to receive recognition for our poster which was selected as one of the top ten posters. The initial receptivity and high interest expressed by wound care specialists, strengthened our belief that EscharEx, with its promising safety and efficacy data, has the potential to be a meaningful part of over billion-dollar wound care market.”

The SAWC, the official meeting site of the Wound Healing Society, is the world’s most comprehensive wound event of the year featuring scientific abstracts highlighting updates on the most critical topics in wound care. The Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring now in its 35th year, serves as a forum to connect the entire wound care team, physicians (DO, DPM, MD), nurses, physical therapists, researchers, scientists, and dietitians, with the foremost experts in wound care to improve patient outcomes through education.

About EscharEx

EscharEx is a bioactive therapy for debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds in advanced stages of clinical development. Designed for the outpatient setting, EscharEx is an easy-to-use concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain for topical daily applications.

In two completed Phase 2 trials, EscharEx was well-tolerated and demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds with only few daily applications. EscharEx’s mechanism of action is mediated by the proteolytic enzymes that cleave and remove the necrotic tissue and prepare the wound bed for healing. EscharEx is an investigational product and currently in a U.S. Phase 2 adaptive design study.

As part of its broader EscharEx development program, MediWound is also conducting a Phase 2 open-label, single arm study at three U.S. clinical sites. The study is designed to evaluate the clinical performance, safety, and pharmacology effect of EscharEx in the debridement of lower leg ulcers (VLUs and diabetic foot ulcers) in up to fifteen patients.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care, and tissue repair.

NexoBrid®, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including EscharEx. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we are unable to predict how the pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and the pace with which governmental agencies, such as the FDA, will review and approve regulatory submissions. Additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts also may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

Contacts:

Monique Kosse

Boaz Gur-Lavie

Managing Director

Chief Financial Officer

LifeSci Advisors

MediWound Ltd.

212-915-3820

ir@mediwound.com

monique@lifesciadvisors.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Roslovic scores 3, Columbus beats Detroit 5-4 in OT

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jays' success rides on rising above the pressures 'contender status' brings

    The Blue Jays put the league on notice last year, which means there will be a lot more noise this time around.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for New York, which is 6-1-1 in its last eight games — including three victories against Pittsburgh. With Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby a late scratch with a non-COVID illness, the Pen

  • Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night. Trevor Lewis also scored for Calgary, which won its third straight game. Dan Vladar made 31 saves to earn his 10th win. Nick Bonino and Logan Couture scored for San Jose, which lost its fifth in a row. James Reimer made 32 saves before leaving with an injury in the third period following a collision with Couture in the crease. H

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the West

    The field isn't yet set, but it's not too early for Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie to discuss potential postseason matchups in the NHL's Western Conference.

  • NHL suspends Islanders forward Casey Cizikas for 1 game

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been suspended for one game without pay for boarding Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith, the NHL announced Saturday. The incident occurred in the third period of a game Friday night at Carolina. Smith tried to control a loose puck in a corner and was hit from behind by Cizikas, who had closed in to forecheck. The force of the hit sent Smith's helmet hard into the plexiglass and Cizikas was assessed a minor penalty on the play

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals forward Nic Dowd

    There's something about playing the Capitals that brings the fire out of Sidney Crosby.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Two-time Cup champion Lightning facing rare bit of adversity

    Steven Stamkos notices a different feeling around the Tampa Bay Lightning. For a team accustomed to winning — not only the Stanley Cup the past two years but in the regular season at a high level — it has been a challenging few weeks. The back-to-back defending champions have lost nine of their last 15 games, with three separate three-game skids handing them the kind of adversity they have not experienced in quite some time. “It feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.