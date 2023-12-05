MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) investors are sitting on a loss of 75% if they invested five years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) share price has gained 14% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been stomach churning. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 75%. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

MediWound wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last half decade, MediWound saw its revenue increase by 12% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 12% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

MediWound shareholders are down 9.7% for the year, but the market itself is up 16%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 12% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MediWound better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with MediWound (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

