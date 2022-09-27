Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Worth USD 61.3 Billion by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Standard MDF, Moisture Resistant MDF and Fire Resistant MDF), By Application (Cabinet, Flooring, Furniture, Molding, Door and Millwork, Packaging System and Others), By End-user (Residential, Commercial and Institutional) and Region and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) Market Information by Product, Application, End Use, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach USD 61.3 Billion by 2027

Market Scope:

It was discovered that engineered wood products known as fiberboards are created by slicing up either softwood or hardwood fibers. Their density varies between 600 and 800 kilograms per cubic meter. They have some sort of distinct wood fibers and are somewhat denser than plywood. Its uses are fairly comparable to those of plywood. Lightweight fibers with a good strength to weight ratio frequently make up medium-density fiberboards. These are useful for interior décor, building supplies, and furniture. They also possess several additional qualities, such as excellent heat, fire, and moisture resistance.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2027

USD 61.3 Billion

CAGR

6.6% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Product, Application, End Use and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The presence of more of the economic growth along with contributing the interest at low rates

This increases the demand for construction projects bringing a positive effect

Competitive Dynamics:

Some of the market players operating here in the forecast period are

  • Arauco of Chile

  • Norbord Inc. of Canada

  • DAIKIN CORPORATION of China

  • Kronospan of the Czech Republic

  • Dare Panel Group Co. Ltd of China

  • Korosten MDF manufacturers of Ukraine

  • Duratex SA of the Brazil

  • Kastsmonu Entegre of Turkey

  • Fantoni Spa of Italy

  • Masuda of the Grupo Nueva Company

Market USP:

Market Drivers

One of the major factors propelling the medium density fiberboards sector is the presence of more economic expansion combined with the contribution of interest at low rates. Giving the MDA project approval boosts market expansion. The increase in urbanization, population growth worldwide, and disposable income levels all contribute to the expansion of the market. The development of commercial and residential regions will improve industrial sales in the next years. The firms in this area are setting the stage and complicating the types of equipment and finishing methods to create top-notch completed goods.

The market size for medium-density fiberboards is expected to grow as a result of certain important players expanding the office's infrastructure and then competing on the international market. This boosts the need for construction projects, which benefits the growth of the market for medium-density fiberboards. The market is expanding as a result of rising demand for furniture pieces and increased use of interior design materials. The business sector is seeing an increase in demand for furnishings as well as some of the construction-related activities.

The greatest option for the manufacturing sector is to demand MDF as a basic commodity. The major stakeholders all agreed that this was the best option. The desire for branded, ready-made, and subpar furniture is increasing daily, which is driving the market's expansion and demand.

Market Limitations

The development of the industry was hampered by the lack of suitable raw materials at the appropriate moment. The ongoing COVID crisis has delayed the project's work completion. VOCs are produced when buildings and furniture emit substantial amounts of gas. The size and expansion of the market are hampered by the government's strict laws and regulations.

COVID-19 Analysis:

the pandemic's onset and COVID's effects on various end-user units, both directly and indirectly. COVID contributed to the global advancement of lockdown and shutdown laws. The pandemic's resurgence caused a brief pause in construction work, which also included commercial activity. The demand for medium-density fiberboards declines as a result. The manufacturing units suffer from COVID. Projects have been delayed or halted as a result of this epidemic. In addition, several of the subcontractors encountered a scarcity of government workers during the duration of the project, which caused the work to go unfinished. Economic activity was disrupted by the lockdown and shutdown. Other businesses like pharmacies, hospitals, and supermarkets have temporarily come to a halt.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

The typical MDF section is anticipated. Standard MDF can be used as a substitute for wood since it can be painted over to give it a look akin to wood. Due of their inexpensive prices, they are in considerable demand in the furniture sector. During the projection period, the aforementioned elements are anticipated to increase demand for standard MDFs.

By Application The packaging industry holds a significant amount of market share, thus it includes a variety of elements, such as fiberboard panels that serve as an alternative to wood. They have been overused to create furnishings for both household and business settings. The medium-density fiberboard market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and some institutional sectors based on end users. During the market forecast period, the residential sector contributes more to market growth.

By End-User

Over the review period, a growth in demand is anticipated for the commercial segment.

Regional Evaluation

It was discovered that the Asia Pacific area holds a significant market share both geographically and regionally. The need for residential housing can be met by investing more money in the developing nations in the China and India areas. During the period of market forecasting, this contributes to an increase in construction units. It was noted that this area, where people can get all the furniture and housing construction amenities, is quite in-demand. Increased public revenue levels, population growth, and encouragement of people to better their standards of life all contribute to a larger market. India's industry is anticipated to grow and become the third-largest by 2027.

Discover more research Reports on Construction Industry, by Market Research Future:

Elevators and Escalators Market Research Report, Type (Elevators, Escalators, Moving Walkways), Service (New Installation, Maintenance & Repair), Elevator Technology (Traction, Machine room-Less, Hydraulic), End User and Region - Forecast Till 2030

Modular Construction for High Rise Buildings Market Research Report Information: Material (Steel) Building Height (Up to 70 Meters) Module Type (Bathroom Pods) : Forecast till 2030

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Research Report: by Process (Spray, Premix, and Hybrid), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Civil Construction & Others) and by Region (the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) — Global Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


