A new Mediterranean restaurant is now open in Charlotte’s SouthPark area

Limani, a Mediterranean restaurant with a focus on seafood and Greek cuisine, is now open in Phillips Place in the SouthPark area of Charlotte.

It announced the news on Thanksgiving via Instagram. ”EXCITING NEWS! Our Charlotte location is now open and we can’t wait to welcome you!,” the post read.

At lunch, you’ll have the option of ordering off the prix fixe menu, a three-course meal with choices such as lentil soup and octopus to start, along with entrees such salmon or chicken and desserts such as yogurt and fresh fruit.

The lunch menu also includes salads, a tuna burger, salmon and chicken kabobs and a vegetarian plate of grilled mushrooms, zucchini, peppers, eggplant, arugula and halloumi cheese.

At dinner, the menu of Limani favorites leans heavily on seafood. You’ll find calamari, mussels and crab cakes among the offerings, plus spanikopita, Greek meze and Gigantes, which are Greek (Kastorian) giant lima beans baked with tomato, dill and parsley.

There are also dinner choices that include filet mignon, lamb chops and lamb shank, and the Limani burger, featuring caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, white cheddar and fries.

The 7,750-square-foot spot is the first location in the Carolinas for the New York-based restaurant, which has also opened a location just outside of Boston. Limani snapped up the space where seafood restaurant Upstream closed in 2020.

Location: 6902 Phillips Pl Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210

Menu

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

Instagram: @limani_nyc